329 Graves Court

Townhome in Quiet Community - Property Id: 191782
SINGLE STORY, no one above you.
GARAGE + 1 parking
NEWER DOUBLE PANED WINDOWS
BRAND NEW: fridge, stove, microwave
GRANITE COUNTERTOPS
AMPLE CABINETRY
PANTRY CLOSET
HALL CLOSET
WASHER AND DRYER
TILE in kitchen, dining, laundry room, kitchen pantry and bathroom
BRAND NEW: carpet and padding
PRIVATE PATIO with newer sliding double panned glass door just off of your livingroom
PASS THRU WINDOW from kitchen with ledge convenient for bbq'ing
OVERHEAD FAN LIGHTING in every room
SOLAR TUBE LIGHTING throughout
NEST THERMOSTAT with newer central heating and air conditioning
WALK IN CLOSET from master bedroom through to the shared bathroom to offer privacy as preferred
2 INCH WHITE WOOD FAUX BLINDS throughout
LARGE HALL LINEN STORAGE
**LANDLORD PAYS WATER, SEWER, TRASH or HOA FEES**
No pets
$1500 deposit
applicant pays for credit and background checks
1 year lease agreement
Must have excellent rental history, credit and no evictions to apply.
Call today for an appointment.
Sara 619-247-1596
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/191782
