Bostonia, CA
329 Graves Court
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

329 Graves Court

329 Graves Court · No Longer Available
Location

329 Graves Court, Bostonia, CA 92021
Bostonia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Townhome in Quiet Community - Property Id: 191782

SINGLE STORY, no one above you.
GARAGE + 1 parking
NEWER DOUBLE PANED WINDOWS
BRAND NEW: fridge, stove, microwave
GRANITE COUNTERTOPS
AMPLE CABINETRY
PANTRY CLOSET
HALL CLOSET
WASHER AND DRYER
TILE in kitchen, dining, laundry room, kitchen pantry and bathroom
BRAND NEW: carpet and padding
PRIVATE PATIO with newer sliding double panned glass door just off of your livingroom
PASS THRU WINDOW from kitchen with ledge convenient for bbq'ing
OVERHEAD FAN LIGHTING in every room
SOLAR TUBE LIGHTING throughout
NEST THERMOSTAT with newer central heating and air conditioning
WALK IN CLOSET from master bedroom through to the shared bathroom to offer privacy as preferred
2 INCH WHITE WOOD FAUX BLINDS throughout
LARGE HALL LINEN STORAGE

**LANDLORD PAYS WATER, SEWER, TRASH or HOA FEES**

No pets
$1500 deposit
applicant pays for credit and background checks
1 year lease agreement

Must have excellent rental history, credit and no evictions to apply.
Call today for an appointment.
Sara 619-247-1596
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/191782
Property Id 191782

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5406061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 Graves Court have any available units?
329 Graves Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bostonia, CA.
What amenities does 329 Graves Court have?
Some of 329 Graves Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 329 Graves Court currently offering any rent specials?
329 Graves Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 Graves Court pet-friendly?
No, 329 Graves Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bostonia.
Does 329 Graves Court offer parking?
Yes, 329 Graves Court offers parking.
Does 329 Graves Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 329 Graves Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 Graves Court have a pool?
No, 329 Graves Court does not have a pool.
Does 329 Graves Court have accessible units?
No, 329 Graves Court does not have accessible units.
Does 329 Graves Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 329 Graves Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 329 Graves Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 329 Graves Court has units with air conditioning.

