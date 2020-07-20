321 Danny St

Amenities

Newly Renovated 3B/1BA Condo w/ 2 Parking Spaces & W/D Provided! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Beautiful 3B/1BA condo available for lease in El Cajon featuring approximately 1200 SF of living space. This newly renovated property boasts:

-NEW luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the main living area & NEW carpets in bedrooms

-Spacious living room upon entering w/ bay window leads to private patio!

-Nice kitchen w/ all provided appliances

-Washer/dryer provided in their own laundry room!

-Bright bedrooms w/ large closets

-Full bathroom in hallway

-2 reserved parking spaces--1 in shared garage w/ neighbor & 1 reserved driveway space in front of it

-Pepper Drive Estates community featuring swimming pool!



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $1575

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit

- A/C: No

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BWrJp0aVpLg

HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: El Cajon

- FLOORING: NEW luxury vinyl plank & NEW carpet

- PARKING: 1 reserved space in shared garage plus 1 reserved driveway space in front of it

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: No

- YARD: No, private patio!

- YEAR BUILT: 1978



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is item: ice maker. Tenant will not have access to locked storage closet in left side of garage.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



