All apartments in Bostonia
Find more places like 321 Danny St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bostonia, CA
/
321 Danny St
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

321 Danny St

321 Danny Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bostonia
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

321 Danny Street, Bostonia, CA 92021
Bostonia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Newly Renovated 3B/1BA Condo w/ 2 Parking Spaces & W/D Provided! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Beautiful 3B/1BA condo available for lease in El Cajon featuring approximately 1200 SF of living space. This newly renovated property boasts:
-NEW luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the main living area & NEW carpets in bedrooms
-Spacious living room upon entering w/ bay window leads to private patio!
-Nice kitchen w/ all provided appliances
-Washer/dryer provided in their own laundry room!
-Bright bedrooms w/ large closets
-Full bathroom in hallway
-2 reserved parking spaces--1 in shared garage w/ neighbor & 1 reserved driveway space in front of it
-Pepper Drive Estates community featuring swimming pool!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $1575
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: No
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BWrJp0aVpLg
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: El Cajon
- FLOORING: NEW luxury vinyl plank & NEW carpet
- PARKING: 1 reserved space in shared garage plus 1 reserved driveway space in front of it
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No
- YARD: No, private patio!
- YEAR BUILT: 1978

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is item: ice maker. Tenant will not have access to locked storage closet in left side of garage.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4773551)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 Danny St have any available units?
321 Danny St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bostonia, CA.
What amenities does 321 Danny St have?
Some of 321 Danny St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 Danny St currently offering any rent specials?
321 Danny St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Danny St pet-friendly?
Yes, 321 Danny St is pet friendly.
Does 321 Danny St offer parking?
Yes, 321 Danny St offers parking.
Does 321 Danny St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 321 Danny St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Danny St have a pool?
Yes, 321 Danny St has a pool.
Does 321 Danny St have accessible units?
No, 321 Danny St does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Danny St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 Danny St has units with dishwashers.
Does 321 Danny St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 321 Danny St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkway Club Apartments
1237 Graves Ave
Bostonia, CA 92021

Similar Pages

Bostonia 1 BedroomsBostonia 2 Bedrooms
Bostonia Apartments with ParkingBostonia Dog Friendly Apartments
Bostonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CA
Temecula, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CARancho San Diego, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CAFairbanks Ranch, CACasa de Oro-Mount Helix, CALake San Marcos, CALakeside, CADel Mar, CAWinter Gardens, CALa Presa, CAImperial Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College