1128 Crosby St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Move in and avail $500 One time Move in discounts.



Unfurnished 1,450 square foot home in San Diego, California. It has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a private driveway for vehicle parking. Exterior features include a large yardperfect for outdoor activities with the family. Inside, the home features new carpeted floors with hardwood flooring in the kitchen and tiled flooring in the bathroom, and new windows and appliances. The lovely kitchen consists of smooth granite counters, brand new kitchen appliances, and wooden cabinetry for storage. The bedrooms are spacious and well-lit thanks to huge windows that allow ample sunlight to enter and features full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort. For your laundry needs, hookups are available. Pets are not allowed on the property but its still up for negotiation.



Nearby parks:

Bostonia Park and Albert Van Zanten Park



Nearby Schools:

Bostonia Elementary School - 0.41 miles

Greenfield Middle School - 0.56 miles

Naranca Elementary School - 0.67 miles

Cajon Valley Home School - 0.4 miles



Bus lines:

848 El Cajon Lakeside - 0.1 miles

875 El Cajon Eastside Shuttle Counterclockwise - 0.2 miles

874 El Cajon Eastside Shuttle Clockwise - 0.2 miles

864 El Cajon - East County Sq - 0.7 miles



No Pets Allowed



