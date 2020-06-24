All apartments in Bostonia
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:07 AM

1128 Crosby St

1128 Crosby Street · No Longer Available
Location

1128 Crosby Street, Bostonia, CA 92021
Bostonia

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Move in and avail $500 One time Move in discounts.

Unfurnished 1,450 square foot home in San Diego, California. It has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a private driveway for vehicle parking. Exterior features include a large yardperfect for outdoor activities with the family. Inside, the home features new carpeted floors with hardwood flooring in the kitchen and tiled flooring in the bathroom, and new windows and appliances. The lovely kitchen consists of smooth granite counters, brand new kitchen appliances, and wooden cabinetry for storage. The bedrooms are spacious and well-lit thanks to huge windows that allow ample sunlight to enter and features full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort. For your laundry needs, hookups are available. Pets are not allowed on the property but its still up for negotiation.

Nearby parks:
Bostonia Park and Albert Van Zanten Park

Nearby Schools:
Bostonia Elementary School - 0.41 miles
Greenfield Middle School - 0.56 miles
Naranca Elementary School - 0.67 miles
Cajon Valley Home School - 0.4 miles

Bus lines:
848 El Cajon Lakeside - 0.1 miles
875 El Cajon Eastside Shuttle Counterclockwise - 0.2 miles
874 El Cajon Eastside Shuttle Clockwise - 0.2 miles
864 El Cajon - East County Sq - 0.7 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4708562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1128 Crosby St have any available units?
1128 Crosby St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bostonia, CA.
What amenities does 1128 Crosby St have?
Some of 1128 Crosby St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1128 Crosby St currently offering any rent specials?
1128 Crosby St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1128 Crosby St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1128 Crosby St is pet friendly.
Does 1128 Crosby St offer parking?
Yes, 1128 Crosby St offers parking.
Does 1128 Crosby St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1128 Crosby St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1128 Crosby St have a pool?
No, 1128 Crosby St does not have a pool.
Does 1128 Crosby St have accessible units?
No, 1128 Crosby St does not have accessible units.
Does 1128 Crosby St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1128 Crosby St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1128 Crosby St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1128 Crosby St does not have units with air conditioning.
