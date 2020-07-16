1116 Persimmon Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM HOUSE FOR RENT IN EL CAJON - VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!!!



This beautiful 2 story, detached duplex just came on the market for rent.

*Featuring a newly remodeled Kitchen, luxurious wood flooring downstairs, bedrooms each equipped with new ceiling fans, AC unit, brand new wall heater, spacious backyard, two-car attached garage with washer + dryer, ample storage space and beautiful layout; this rental is sure to go quick!



This is a NO SMOKING property.

Water, sewer and trash included in rent, tenants responsible for all other utilities

Rent: $2,350/month

Security Deposit: $2,350

3 bd. 2 ba. : 1,000 sq.ft.



Application requirements include:

Monthly gross income to be 3x the rent.

Same source of income for the past 6 months.

No evictions or bankruptcies within the past 5 years.

Favorable and verifiable credit history. (700+)

Verifiable and acceptable rental history.

$45.00 application fee.



VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!!!

TEXT "PERSIMMON" to (952)856-8304

CALL (619)293-7653 EXT.402



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4853030)