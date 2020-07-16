All apartments in Bostonia
Home
/
Bostonia, CA
/
1116 Persimmon Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

1116 Persimmon Avenue

1116 Persimmon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1116 Persimmon Avenue, Bostonia, CA 92021
Bostonia

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM HOUSE FOR RENT IN EL CAJON - VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!!!

This beautiful 2 story, detached duplex just came on the market for rent.
*Featuring a newly remodeled Kitchen, luxurious wood flooring downstairs, bedrooms each equipped with new ceiling fans, AC unit, brand new wall heater, spacious backyard, two-car attached garage with washer + dryer, ample storage space and beautiful layout; this rental is sure to go quick!

This is a NO SMOKING property.
Water, sewer and trash included in rent, tenants responsible for all other utilities
Rent: $2,350/month
Security Deposit: $2,350
3 bd. 2 ba. : 1,000 sq.ft.

Application requirements include:
Monthly gross income to be 3x the rent.
Same source of income for the past 6 months.
No evictions or bankruptcies within the past 5 years.
Favorable and verifiable credit history. (700+)
Verifiable and acceptable rental history.
$45.00 application fee.

VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!!!
TEXT "PERSIMMON" to (952)856-8304
CALL (619)293-7653 EXT.402

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4853030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 Persimmon Avenue have any available units?
1116 Persimmon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bostonia, CA.
What amenities does 1116 Persimmon Avenue have?
Some of 1116 Persimmon Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 Persimmon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1116 Persimmon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 Persimmon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1116 Persimmon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bostonia.
Does 1116 Persimmon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1116 Persimmon Avenue offers parking.
Does 1116 Persimmon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1116 Persimmon Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 Persimmon Avenue have a pool?
No, 1116 Persimmon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1116 Persimmon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1116 Persimmon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 Persimmon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1116 Persimmon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1116 Persimmon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1116 Persimmon Avenue has units with air conditioning.
