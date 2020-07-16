1116 Persimmon Avenue

Amenities
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM HOUSE FOR RENT IN EL CAJON - VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!!!
This beautiful 2 story, detached duplex just came on the market for rent.
*Featuring a newly remodeled Kitchen, luxurious wood flooring downstairs, bedrooms each equipped with new ceiling fans, AC unit, brand new wall heater, spacious backyard, two-car attached garage with washer + dryer, ample storage space and beautiful layout; this rental is sure to go quick!
This is a NO SMOKING property.
Water, sewer and trash included in rent, tenants responsible for all other utilities
Rent: $2,350/month
Security Deposit: $2,350
3 bd. 2 ba. : 1,000 sq.ft.
Application requirements include:
Monthly gross income to be 3x the rent.
Same source of income for the past 6 months.
No evictions or bankruptcies within the past 5 years.
Favorable and verifiable credit history. (700+)
Verifiable and acceptable rental history.
$45.00 application fee.
VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!!!
TEXT "PERSIMMON" to (952)856-8304
CALL (619)293-7653 EXT.402
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4853030)