Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

1107 N. 1st St Available 03/01/20 2 Bed/1 Bath Single Story Home in El Cajon - Single Story home located in El Cajon, within minutes to public transportation, restaurants, and dining.



This home has re-finished hardwood floors and carpet flooring. The kitchen comes with an eat in nook, a gas stove, refrigerator, garbage disposal and plenty of cabinet space.



This home has ceiling fans and wall heating, there is a large bathroom with storage, washer and dryer hook-ups. The front and backyard are fenced in, and home comes with an attached 1-car garage.



Rental insurance required upon move in. No Pets and No Smoking



Lease



Please do not disturb current occupant



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4153951)