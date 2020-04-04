5743 Barbary Place

Amenities

Beautifully Updated and Upgraded Two-Story in Bonsall, Water/Trash/Landscaping Included in Rent, Great Location! - WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THRU OUR WEBSITE WWW.VPMHOMES.COM UNDER THE AVAILABLE RENTALS PAGE.



In order to proceed, send us an online inquiry through the Contact Us button listed on the property you are interested in. Our leasing agent will then reach out to you within 24 hrs to schedule a showing.



This turn-key two-story in The Heights Overlooking San Luis Rey Community and HOA of Bonsall was recently remodeled just 2 years ago! It's Lovely, Bright, Open, and Ready to Go!



Beautifully landscaped, private, fenced backyard space, views looking out, minutes to 76 Fwy, I-15, Bonsall Elementary School, and All your shopping and convenience needs, this home has it all!



3 Beds / 2.5 Baths / 1508 Square Feet / Fenced Backyard Area / Community Pool and Spa!



It is being offered at $2475 per Month with a One Year Lease Term.

Security Deposit of $2575 will be due at time of acceptance.

First months rent in full will be due later on at time of scheduled move in date.

Second month will be prorated accordingly and due on the 1st of the second month.



Pets will be considered, upon owner approval and on a Case By Case Basis please note. Not all pets may be considered, so please ask ahead if you would like us to check on your pet ahead of applying or if you have any questions regarding this, Thank you. Additional security deposit amount of $500 per pet will be required IF Accepted.



This is an absolutely No Smoking Home and Property, Thank you.



Appliances Included are: Electric stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer and electric dryer.



Water / Trash / Landscaping / HOA Dues ALL Included in Rent!



Utilities Not Included, which will be tenant responsibility, are: Electric through SDGE, please note this home is all electric, there is no gas bill.



This home has central heating and AC and is on Sewer.



Please call your Internet or TV providers ahead of time to make sure they can and will service this address if interested.



A Renters Insurance Policy will be required on behalf of the tenant/s residing in the home.



This is an HOA community, if you have any specific pet or parking, etc rules and regulations questions, please ask them ahead of time or request a copy of the HOA rules. Thank you!



We are happy to supply a sample lease agreement to you ahead of time, just ask. Please note your final lease agreement may include additional disclosures and/or addenda as needed and with regards to the home and property. But the lease in and of itself will be much like the one we will later supply to you to review ahead of signing. Thank you!



To apply please go online to www.VPMhomes.com and fill out your application today through the specific ad listing seen under Available Rentals page, Click on the Apply Now button. We recommend using a computer when viewing all rental listings and filling out applications, as not all mobile devices may work. We need a separate application for each adult 18 years of age or older who will be residing in the home either full or part time. Thank you so much!



No Cats Allowed



