Beautiful 2 story corner lot home in Bonsall, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms fireplace in living room, fresh paint in the interior, new range, new faucets, new blinds, home has washer and dryer available for tenant. Home is located in Ascot Homes, Bonsall school disctrict best schools and close to shopping and easy commute to I-5 or I-15.