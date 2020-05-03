All apartments in Bonsall
Bonsall, CA
31410 Club Vista Lane
Last updated May 3 2020 at 10:38 AM

31410 Club Vista Lane

31410 Club Vista Lane · No Longer Available
Location

31410 Club Vista Lane, Bonsall, CA 92003
Bonsall

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Highly Upgraded Home With Golf Course Views! - This fabulous town home includes all the amenities one could desire! From the gorgeous travertine flooring to the highly upgraded fixtures, nothing has been overlooked! The chef in the family will love the custom cabinets, granite counters, upgraded stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar that this kitchen has to offer! This is a great home for entertaining. Relax on your private balcony while taking in the wonderful golf course views! The flagstone entry provides wonderful curb appeal too! Contact Graf Property Management today to view this home! Advertised price is subject to credit, background and employment review/approval. No Section 8. Non smokers only...strictly enforced.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3046399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31410 Club Vista Lane have any available units?
31410 Club Vista Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonsall, CA.
What amenities does 31410 Club Vista Lane have?
Some of 31410 Club Vista Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31410 Club Vista Lane currently offering any rent specials?
31410 Club Vista Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31410 Club Vista Lane pet-friendly?
No, 31410 Club Vista Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonsall.
Does 31410 Club Vista Lane offer parking?
No, 31410 Club Vista Lane does not offer parking.
Does 31410 Club Vista Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31410 Club Vista Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31410 Club Vista Lane have a pool?
No, 31410 Club Vista Lane does not have a pool.
Does 31410 Club Vista Lane have accessible units?
No, 31410 Club Vista Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 31410 Club Vista Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 31410 Club Vista Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31410 Club Vista Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 31410 Club Vista Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
