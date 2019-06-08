Amenities

29779 Reza Ct. Available 07/01/19 2BR/1 BA Granny Flat! Amazing Mountain Views! Water/Sewer/Trash Included! 1 Car Garage! Cats Ok! - $1895 per Month

$1895 Security Deposit



Address: 29779 Reza Ct. Vista, CA 92084



Available July 8th, 2019



Features:

*2 Bedrooms

*1 Baths

*Wood Floors in the Bedrooms

*Travertine in Kitchen and living space

*1 Car Garage

*Fridge/Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher

*Washer/Dryer

*Gardener Included



Stunning Custom Granny Flat w/amazing views! Like new, immaculate custom built condo(Granny Flat) in the rolling of Vista. Roomy two bedroom, one bath with an open flowing floor plan features 1150 square feet and is very light and bright. This home features a large open concept kitchen and family room. Modern kitchen is loaded with high end appliances and granite counter tops. This home boasts custom handmade travertine floors, granite countertops, a/c full size washer and dryer. Boat or possibly small RV parking onsite. Amazing views, watch hawks soar, enjoy the country view of hills and groves. Includes a finished extra deep one car garage and private fenced yard with outdoor shower. Easy freeway access to I-15. 25 Minutes to either Rancho Bernardo or Temecula. Rent includes water/sewer/trash and landscaping service. Tenant pays SDG&E, propane and cable/phone/internet. Showings by appointment only. Do not disturb occupants. No dogs, cat ok with extra deposit. This listing is for the granny flat unit only.



Please contact Moises at 760-722-2111 or 760-707-2364 email Moises@ranchandsea.com.



No Dogs Allowed



