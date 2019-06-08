All apartments in Bonsall
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM

29779 Reza Ct.

29779 Reza Court · No Longer Available
Location

29779 Reza Court, Bonsall, CA 92084
Bonsall

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
dogs allowed
29779 Reza Ct. Available 07/01/19 2BR/1 BA Granny Flat! Amazing Mountain Views! Water/Sewer/Trash Included! 1 Car Garage! Cats Ok! - $1895 per Month
$1895 Security Deposit

Address: 29779 Reza Ct. Vista, CA 92084

Available July 8th, 2019

Features:
*2 Bedrooms
*1 Baths
*Wood Floors in the Bedrooms
*Travertine in Kitchen and living space
*1 Car Garage
*Fridge/Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher
*Washer/Dryer
*Gardener Included

Stunning Custom Granny Flat w/amazing views! Like new, immaculate custom built condo(Granny Flat) in the rolling of Vista. Roomy two bedroom, one bath with an open flowing floor plan features 1150 square feet and is very light and bright. This home features a large open concept kitchen and family room. Modern kitchen is loaded with high end appliances and granite counter tops. This home boasts custom handmade travertine floors, granite countertops, a/c full size washer and dryer. Boat or possibly small RV parking onsite. Amazing views, watch hawks soar, enjoy the country view of hills and groves. Includes a finished extra deep one car garage and private fenced yard with outdoor shower. Easy freeway access to I-15. 25 Minutes to either Rancho Bernardo or Temecula. Rent includes water/sewer/trash and landscaping service. Tenant pays SDG&E, propane and cable/phone/internet. Showings by appointment only. Do not disturb occupants. No dogs, cat ok with extra deposit. This listing is for the granny flat unit only.

Please contact Moises at 760-722-2111 or 760-707-2364 email Moises@ranchandsea.com.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3247939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

