4449 Vista Nacion Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Beautiful, Single-story Home for rent in Chula Vista/Bonita! - This beautiful home is nestled in a quiet, cul-de-sac with no traffic in Lynwood Hills and is very well maintained and cared for! Hardwood floors throughout, with new carpet in all the bedrooms. Home features multiple upgrades, 4th bedroom converted into a den, plenty of closet and storage space, A.C., ceiling fans in every room, recessed lighting throughout, separate indoor laundry room with storage cabinets, and ample solar panels that cover all normal electricity usage costs! Roof-top deck offers panoramic 180 ocean views of Downtown, Point Loma, Coronado and Silver Stand. Lush, park-like backyard includes naturally shaded patio, in ground hot tub (gardener and hot tub maintenance is included in rent) and storage shed. Two car garage includes a utility sink. Conveniently located and minutes away from the 805, 94, and 5 freeways, Plaza Bonita Mall and restaurants. 10 minute drive to Naval Base San Diego, 15 minute drive to Downtown and 20 minute drive to Coronado/Imperial Beach! Available for move-in May 01, 2020.



-Tenant responsible for all utilities.

-Non-smoking, please.

-One small dog allowed (25 lbs. max) with an additional $500 pet deposit.



Please Hilda Santiago at 619-220-8317 ext. 301 for more information, or to schedule a showing.



No Cats Allowed



