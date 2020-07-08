All apartments in Bonita
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:50 AM

4449 Vista Nacion Dr

4449 Vista Nacion Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4449 Vista Nacion Drive, Bonita, CA 91910
La Presa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful, Single-story Home for rent in Chula Vista/Bonita! - This beautiful home is nestled in a quiet, cul-de-sac with no traffic in Lynwood Hills and is very well maintained and cared for! Hardwood floors throughout, with new carpet in all the bedrooms. Home features multiple upgrades, 4th bedroom converted into a den, plenty of closet and storage space, A.C., ceiling fans in every room, recessed lighting throughout, separate indoor laundry room with storage cabinets, and ample solar panels that cover all normal electricity usage costs! Roof-top deck offers panoramic 180 ocean views of Downtown, Point Loma, Coronado and Silver Stand. Lush, park-like backyard includes naturally shaded patio, in ground hot tub (gardener and hot tub maintenance is included in rent) and storage shed. Two car garage includes a utility sink. Conveniently located and minutes away from the 805, 94, and 5 freeways, Plaza Bonita Mall and restaurants. 10 minute drive to Naval Base San Diego, 15 minute drive to Downtown and 20 minute drive to Coronado/Imperial Beach! Available for move-in May 01, 2020.

-Tenant responsible for all utilities.
-Non-smoking, please.
-One small dog allowed (25 lbs. max) with an additional $500 pet deposit.

Please Hilda Santiago at 619-220-8317 ext. 301 for more information, or to schedule a showing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5743004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4449 Vista Nacion Dr have any available units?
4449 Vista Nacion Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonita, CA.
What amenities does 4449 Vista Nacion Dr have?
Some of 4449 Vista Nacion Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4449 Vista Nacion Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4449 Vista Nacion Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4449 Vista Nacion Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4449 Vista Nacion Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4449 Vista Nacion Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4449 Vista Nacion Dr offers parking.
Does 4449 Vista Nacion Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4449 Vista Nacion Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4449 Vista Nacion Dr have a pool?
No, 4449 Vista Nacion Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4449 Vista Nacion Dr have accessible units?
No, 4449 Vista Nacion Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4449 Vista Nacion Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4449 Vista Nacion Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4449 Vista Nacion Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4449 Vista Nacion Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

