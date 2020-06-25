3854 Alameda Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Newly upgraded home in Bonita. Safely view using our self guided tour lockboxes.



VIRTUAL TOUR LINK:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=B1nTMTi5RyB



All stainless steel appliances, hard flooring in living areas, washer and dryer included with unit. Private front patio area, two off street parking spots.



Easy access to the 54, 5 & 805 freeways.



Home is on a septic tank. Tenant pays for water. Trash & landscaping are included in rent.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,150, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,150, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.