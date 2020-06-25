All apartments in Bonita
Last updated April 11 2020

3854 Alameda Way

3854 Alameda Way · No Longer Available
Location

3854 Alameda Way, Bonita, CA 91902
La Presa

Amenities

Newly upgraded home in Bonita. Safely view using our self guided tour lockboxes.

VIRTUAL TOUR LINK:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=B1nTMTi5RyB

All stainless steel appliances, hard flooring in living areas, washer and dryer included with unit. Private front patio area, two off street parking spots.

Easy access to the 54, 5 & 805 freeways.

Home is on a septic tank. Tenant pays for water. Trash & landscaping are included in rent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,150, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,150, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3854 Alameda Way have any available units?
3854 Alameda Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonita, CA.
What amenities does 3854 Alameda Way have?
Some of 3854 Alameda Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3854 Alameda Way currently offering any rent specials?
3854 Alameda Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3854 Alameda Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3854 Alameda Way is pet friendly.
Does 3854 Alameda Way offer parking?
Yes, 3854 Alameda Way offers parking.
Does 3854 Alameda Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3854 Alameda Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3854 Alameda Way have a pool?
No, 3854 Alameda Way does not have a pool.
Does 3854 Alameda Way have accessible units?
No, 3854 Alameda Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3854 Alameda Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3854 Alameda Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3854 Alameda Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3854 Alameda Way does not have units with air conditioning.
