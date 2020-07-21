All apartments in Bonita
Find more places like 3623 Hazelhurst Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bonita, CA
/
3623 Hazelhurst Ct
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:04 AM

3623 Hazelhurst Ct

3623 Hazelhurst Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bonita
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3623 Hazelhurst Court, Bonita, CA 91902
La Presa

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3623 Hazelhurst Ct have any available units?
3623 Hazelhurst Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonita, CA.
What amenities does 3623 Hazelhurst Ct have?
Some of 3623 Hazelhurst Ct's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3623 Hazelhurst Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3623 Hazelhurst Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3623 Hazelhurst Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3623 Hazelhurst Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita.
Does 3623 Hazelhurst Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3623 Hazelhurst Ct offers parking.
Does 3623 Hazelhurst Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3623 Hazelhurst Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3623 Hazelhurst Ct have a pool?
No, 3623 Hazelhurst Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3623 Hazelhurst Ct have accessible units?
No, 3623 Hazelhurst Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3623 Hazelhurst Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3623 Hazelhurst Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 3623 Hazelhurst Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3623 Hazelhurst Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Bonita Apartments
3511 Valley Rd
Bonita, CA 91902

Similar Pages

Bonita 2 Bedroom ApartmentsBonita Apartments with Gyms
Bonita Apartments with ParkingBonita Apartments with Pools
Bonita Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CAPoway, CA
Santee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CARancho Santa Fe, CA
Fallbrook, CAFairbanks Ranch, CACasa de Oro-Mount Helix, CALake San Marcos, CALakeside, CADel Mar, CAWinter Gardens, CALa Presa, CAImperial Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College