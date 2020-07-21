Rent Calculator
Home
/
Bonita, CA
/
3623 Hazelhurst Ct
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:04 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3623 Hazelhurst Ct
3623 Hazelhurst Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3623 Hazelhurst Court, Bonita, CA 91902
La Presa
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3623 Hazelhurst Ct have any available units?
3623 Hazelhurst Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bonita, CA
.
What amenities does 3623 Hazelhurst Ct have?
Some of 3623 Hazelhurst Ct's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3623 Hazelhurst Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3623 Hazelhurst Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3623 Hazelhurst Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3623 Hazelhurst Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bonita
.
Does 3623 Hazelhurst Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3623 Hazelhurst Ct offers parking.
Does 3623 Hazelhurst Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3623 Hazelhurst Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3623 Hazelhurst Ct have a pool?
No, 3623 Hazelhurst Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3623 Hazelhurst Ct have accessible units?
No, 3623 Hazelhurst Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3623 Hazelhurst Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3623 Hazelhurst Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 3623 Hazelhurst Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3623 Hazelhurst Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
