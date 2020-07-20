Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

3216 Bonita Woods Drive Available 05/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Detached Home in Bonita - Remodeled home on quiet street in Bonita Woods community. Features open floor plan with formal living room, large dining room and family room with cozy fireplace. Sunny chef's kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Wood floors and new vinyl windows throughout home. New wood cabinetry in kitchen and baths. Three car garage with work bench. Large laundry room with sink and lots of cabinets. Entertainer's backyard with below ground swimming pool, covered patio and low maintenance landscaping. Spacious master bedroom with ensuite bath, walk-in closet and sun deck overlooking the park like community grounds. Central heat & A/C, Recessed LED lighting and designer paint colors. Great neighborhood conveniently located to freeways and shopping. Community features walking trails and tennis courts. Front lawns are watered and landscaped by HOA with no impact on tenant's water bill.



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay a $50 screening fee online through our website www.missioncenterproperties.com/vacancies/

- Must have a 650+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times monthly rent in verifiable income, good rental references and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date



CALL: 619-684-5053 Ext 1 to schedule a tour



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3198469)