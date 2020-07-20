All apartments in Bonita
3216 Bonita Woods Drive
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

3216 Bonita Woods Drive

3216 Bonita Woods Drive
Location

3216 Bonita Woods Drive, Bonita, CA 91902
La Presa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
3216 Bonita Woods Drive Available 05/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Detached Home in Bonita - Remodeled home on quiet street in Bonita Woods community. Features open floor plan with formal living room, large dining room and family room with cozy fireplace. Sunny chef's kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Wood floors and new vinyl windows throughout home. New wood cabinetry in kitchen and baths. Three car garage with work bench. Large laundry room with sink and lots of cabinets. Entertainer's backyard with below ground swimming pool, covered patio and low maintenance landscaping. Spacious master bedroom with ensuite bath, walk-in closet and sun deck overlooking the park like community grounds. Central heat & A/C, Recessed LED lighting and designer paint colors. Great neighborhood conveniently located to freeways and shopping. Community features walking trails and tennis courts. Front lawns are watered and landscaped by HOA with no impact on tenant's water bill.

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay a $50 screening fee online through our website www.missioncenterproperties.com/vacancies/
- Must have a 650+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times monthly rent in verifiable income, good rental references and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

CALL: 619-684-5053 Ext 1 to schedule a tour

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3198469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3216 Bonita Woods Drive have any available units?
3216 Bonita Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonita, CA.
What amenities does 3216 Bonita Woods Drive have?
Some of 3216 Bonita Woods Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3216 Bonita Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3216 Bonita Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3216 Bonita Woods Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3216 Bonita Woods Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita.
Does 3216 Bonita Woods Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3216 Bonita Woods Drive offers parking.
Does 3216 Bonita Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3216 Bonita Woods Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3216 Bonita Woods Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3216 Bonita Woods Drive has a pool.
Does 3216 Bonita Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 3216 Bonita Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3216 Bonita Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3216 Bonita Woods Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3216 Bonita Woods Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3216 Bonita Woods Drive has units with air conditioning.
