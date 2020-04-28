810 Eastbrook Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Our home is now ready after a whole home makeover!



We've:

- Repainted the entire inside top to bottom

- Replacing the carpet throughout the entire house with brand new flooring

- Upgraded and brand new appliances (microwave, oven, stove, garbage compactor, etc)

- Repainted the front exterior

- Upgraded countertops

- Painted and updated cabinetry throughout the home

- LED lighting

- It looks like a brand new home :)



Pictures have now been uploaded.



Move in ready as of 4/27/20. Flexible move in date and lease length.



Looking for leases of 2-4 years. (lower rent for longer leases of 3 or 4 years)



Beautiful home in exclusive Shadow Creek neighborhood. Located on on a private cul-de-sac, this home is in great condition, with a bedroom and full bath downstairs. Gorgeous curved staircase, large kitchen, large master bed and bath. Fireplace in Living Room AND master bedroom. Master bedroom also has amazing vaulted ceilings, skylights, and a master bath jacuzzi, large walk in closet and extra large size bedroom.



Slightly Increased rent for tenants with pet



(RLNE5520177)