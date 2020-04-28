All apartments in Blackhawk
810 Eastbrook Ct
Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:58 AM

810 Eastbrook Ct

810 Eastbrook Court · (925) 876-9984
Location

810 Eastbrook Court, Blackhawk, CA 94506
Blackhawk

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $4950 · Avail. now

$4,950

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3281 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Our home is now ready after a whole home makeover!

We've:
- Repainted the entire inside top to bottom
- Replacing the carpet throughout the entire house with brand new flooring
- Upgraded and brand new appliances (microwave, oven, stove, garbage compactor, etc)
- Repainted the front exterior
- Upgraded countertops
- Painted and updated cabinetry throughout the home
- LED lighting
- It looks like a brand new home :)

Pictures have now been uploaded.

Move in ready as of 4/27/20. Flexible move in date and lease length.

Looking for leases of 2-4 years. (lower rent for longer leases of 3 or 4 years)

Beautiful home in exclusive Shadow Creek neighborhood. Located on on a private cul-de-sac, this home is in great condition, with a bedroom and full bath downstairs. Gorgeous curved staircase, large kitchen, large master bed and bath. Fireplace in Living Room AND master bedroom. Master bedroom also has amazing vaulted ceilings, skylights, and a master bath jacuzzi, large walk in closet and extra large size bedroom.

Slightly Increased rent for tenants with pet

(RLNE5520177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 Eastbrook Ct have any available units?
810 Eastbrook Ct has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 810 Eastbrook Ct have?
Some of 810 Eastbrook Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 Eastbrook Ct currently offering any rent specials?
810 Eastbrook Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Eastbrook Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 810 Eastbrook Ct is pet friendly.
Does 810 Eastbrook Ct offer parking?
Yes, 810 Eastbrook Ct does offer parking.
Does 810 Eastbrook Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 Eastbrook Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Eastbrook Ct have a pool?
No, 810 Eastbrook Ct does not have a pool.
Does 810 Eastbrook Ct have accessible units?
No, 810 Eastbrook Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Eastbrook Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 810 Eastbrook Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 810 Eastbrook Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 810 Eastbrook Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
