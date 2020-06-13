10 Birchwood Place

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Toni Rubino - Agt: 925-3513043 - Amazing Executive Home in the beautiful Blackhawk Country Club neighborhood! Custom eat-in Kitchen w/ pantry, spacious living dining room with vaulted ceilings and cozy family room both with fireplaces. Dramatic staircase to bedrooms. Master suite has office/sitting room separated by a fireplace walll, vaulted ceilings and built-in cabinets and luxurious master-bath. Designer stone & tile accent bathrooms, custom built-in cabinet in some bedrooms. Large 3-car garage. Dine and entertain alfresco in the lush, colorful and quite outdoor space. Live in pure luxury!Contact Toni Rubino 925-351-3043 for showing or request walk-through videos.