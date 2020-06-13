All apartments in Blackhawk
10 Birchwood Place
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:58 AM

10 Birchwood Place · (925) 351-3043
Location

10 Birchwood Place, Blackhawk, CA 94506
Blackhawk

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,400

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2804 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Toni Rubino - Agt: 925-3513043 - Amazing Executive Home in the beautiful Blackhawk Country Club neighborhood! Custom eat-in Kitchen w/ pantry, spacious living dining room with vaulted ceilings and cozy family room both with fireplaces. Dramatic staircase to bedrooms. Master suite has office/sitting room separated by a fireplace walll, vaulted ceilings and built-in cabinets and luxurious master-bath. Designer stone & tile accent bathrooms, custom built-in cabinet in some bedrooms. Large 3-car garage. Dine and entertain alfresco in the lush, colorful and quite outdoor space. Live in pure luxury!Contact Toni Rubino 925-351-3043 for showing or request walk-through videos.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Birchwood Place have any available units?
10 Birchwood Place has a unit available for $5,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 Birchwood Place have?
Some of 10 Birchwood Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Birchwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
10 Birchwood Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Birchwood Place pet-friendly?
No, 10 Birchwood Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blackhawk.
Does 10 Birchwood Place offer parking?
Yes, 10 Birchwood Place does offer parking.
Does 10 Birchwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Birchwood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Birchwood Place have a pool?
No, 10 Birchwood Place does not have a pool.
Does 10 Birchwood Place have accessible units?
No, 10 Birchwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Birchwood Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Birchwood Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Birchwood Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Birchwood Place does not have units with air conditioning.
