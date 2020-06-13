89 Apartments for rent in Benicia, CA with balcony
Sacramento wasn't always the capital of California. Shocking, isn't it? Benicia was the state's capital from 1853 all the way to.... 1854.
The city has a number of historical sites, including the Camel Bar, The Clock Tower, and the Jefferson Street Mansion, all of which are worthy of exploring. The main shopping area is First Street and is truly like a snapshot of an old town, featuring antique stores, small boutique shops, and a few cafes. There's something about the old time charm here, so much so that the city was selected to be a part of the California Main Street Program. With Interstate 680 running through it and Cordelia Junction nearby, it is easy to get around the entire San Francisco Bay area from this area. Benecia, which is on the bank of the Carquinez Strait is worthy of exploration if you are looking for an apartment for rent in the San Francisco Bay Area. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Benicia renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.