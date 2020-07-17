50 LA CRUZ AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher all utils included parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking internet access

Fully Furnished Home Rental Cheaper than Hotel 7TV



Clean, quiet, sunny, safe, comfortable, large single-story home, in friendly Benicia residential neighborhood. Wheelchair Accessible.

Owner Managed and Operated.



Entire Home $4800/Month ($160/Night) Home Luxury Living Cheaper than 1 hotel room). Minimum Stay 1 Month. Maximum occupancy 10 guests.



5 Bedrooms, 3 full Baths, Living room, Family room, Kitchen-Dining room, Laundry room. 2500 SF



Full Kitchen and Fully furnished with beds, linens, dishes, pots, pans, cooking and serving utensils, blender, hair dryer, desks, Full Kitchen, etc.

7 New Smart ROKU TVs, with Free TV Streaming and Private Listening. New High-Quality Memory Foam Mattresses!



New energy efficient: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Washer, Dryer, Tankless Water Heater, and all LED lights. Washer and Dryer High Capacity and Heavy Duty.



All Utilities included: Electricity, Gas, Garbage, Water, Sewage, Internet, WiFi.



4 Cars off-street parking on 2 driveways. No Pets, No Parties, No Smoking.



Benicia, CA

Property Id 309282



No Pets Allowed



