Fully Furnished Home Rental Cheaper than Hotel 7TV - Property Id: 309282
Clean, quiet, sunny, safe, comfortable, large single-story home, in friendly Benicia residential neighborhood. Wheelchair Accessible.
Owner Managed and Operated.
Entire Home $4800/Month ($160/Night) Home Luxury Living Cheaper than 1 hotel room). Minimum Stay 1 Month. Maximum occupancy 10 guests.
5 Bedrooms, 3 full Baths, Living room, Family room, Kitchen-Dining room, Laundry room. 2500 SF
Full Kitchen and Fully furnished with beds, linens, dishes, pots, pans, cooking and serving utensils, blender, hair dryer, desks, Full Kitchen, etc.
7 New Smart ROKU TVs, with Free TV Streaming and Private Listening. New High-Quality Memory Foam Mattresses!
New energy efficient: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Washer, Dryer, Tankless Water Heater, and all LED lights. Washer and Dryer High Capacity and Heavy Duty.
All Utilities included: Electricity, Gas, Garbage, Water, Sewage, Internet, WiFi.
4 Cars off-street parking on 2 driveways. No Pets, No Parties, No Smoking.
Benicia, CA
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/50-la-cruz-avenue-benicia-ca/309282
No Pets Allowed
