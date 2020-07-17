All apartments in Benicia
Find more places like 50 LA CRUZ AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Benicia, CA
/
50 LA CRUZ AVENUE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

50 LA CRUZ AVENUE

50 La Cruz Avenue · (707) 208-4845
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Benicia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

50 La Cruz Avenue, Benicia, CA 94510

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 3 baths, $4800 · Avail. now

$4,800

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Fully Furnished Home Rental Cheaper than Hotel 7TV - Property Id: 309282

Clean, quiet, sunny, safe, comfortable, large single-story home, in friendly Benicia residential neighborhood. Wheelchair Accessible.
Owner Managed and Operated.

Entire Home $4800/Month ($160/Night) Home Luxury Living Cheaper than 1 hotel room). Minimum Stay 1 Month. Maximum occupancy 10 guests.

5 Bedrooms, 3 full Baths, Living room, Family room, Kitchen-Dining room, Laundry room. 2500 SF

Full Kitchen and Fully furnished with beds, linens, dishes, pots, pans, cooking and serving utensils, blender, hair dryer, desks, Full Kitchen, etc.
7 New Smart ROKU TVs, with Free TV Streaming and Private Listening. New High-Quality Memory Foam Mattresses!

New energy efficient: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Washer, Dryer, Tankless Water Heater, and all LED lights. Washer and Dryer High Capacity and Heavy Duty.

All Utilities included: Electricity, Gas, Garbage, Water, Sewage, Internet, WiFi.

4 Cars off-street parking on 2 driveways. No Pets, No Parties, No Smoking.

Benicia, CA
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/50-la-cruz-avenue-benicia-ca/309282
Property Id 309282

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5951682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 LA CRUZ AVENUE have any available units?
50 LA CRUZ AVENUE has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 50 LA CRUZ AVENUE have?
Some of 50 LA CRUZ AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 LA CRUZ AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
50 LA CRUZ AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 LA CRUZ AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 50 LA CRUZ AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Benicia.
Does 50 LA CRUZ AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 50 LA CRUZ AVENUE offers parking.
Does 50 LA CRUZ AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 LA CRUZ AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 LA CRUZ AVENUE have a pool?
No, 50 LA CRUZ AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 50 LA CRUZ AVENUE have accessible units?
Yes, 50 LA CRUZ AVENUE has accessible units.
Does 50 LA CRUZ AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 LA CRUZ AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 50 LA CRUZ AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 LA CRUZ AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 50 LA CRUZ AVENUE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Benicia 2 BedroomsBenicia Apartments with Balconies
Benicia Apartments with ParkingBenicia Dog Friendly Apartments
Benicia Pet Friendly PlacesSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CAOrinda, CALarkfield-Wikiup, CASebastopol, CA
St. Helena, CAAlbany, CAWindsor, CAMill Valley, CAMillbrae, CAWoodland, CAPiedmont, CALafayette, CATamalpais-Homestead Valley, CAMountain House, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayCalifornia State University-Sacramento
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity