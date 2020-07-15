18 Accessible Apartments for rent in Benicia, CA
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
50 LA CRUZ AVENUE
50 La Cruz Avenue, Benicia, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
2500 sqft
Fully Furnished Home Rental Cheaper than Hotel 7TV - Property Id: 309282 Clean, quiet, sunny, safe, comfortable, large single-story home, in friendly Benicia residential neighborhood. Wheelchair Accessible. Owner Managed and Operated.
Results within 5 miles of Benicia
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 12:49 PM
5 Units Available
Bay Village
1107 Porter St, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
850 sqft
Close to I-80, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature vaulted ceilings, stainless steel sinks in kitchens and fireplaces. Resident amenities include on-site laundry, a pool and a clubhouse.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 12:49 PM
2 Units Available
Somerset
1455 Arnold Drive, Martinez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
874 sqft
Discover Somerset Apartments located on Arnold Drive in Martinez, California. Our apartment community offers top amenities and features such as high-speed internet access, refreshing pool, BBQ area and a playground.
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Sundance at Vallejo Ranch
60 Rotary Way, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,573
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
846 sqft
Apartment amenities include in-unit laundry, wood burning fireplaces, ceiling fans and additional storage. Community features include fitness center, covered parking and courtesy patrol. Short-term leases available.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
425 H Street
425 H Street, Martinez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
808 sqft
Martinez Nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home. Excellent location near shopping & freeway! - Nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home.
Results within 10 miles of Benicia
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 12:48 PM
7 Units Available
Bridgeport Ranch
450 Pittman Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,863
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to Highway 80 in wine country. This community's apartments offer gourmet kitchens, large pantries and in-unit washers and dryers provided. Large windows with views. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 12:49 PM
29 Units Available
The Village at Vintage Ranch
100 Toscana Drive, American Canyon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1276 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,015
1554 sqft
The Village at Vintage Ranch is the luxury living community you deserve. Offering 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes in American Canyon, each home comes with attached garages with direct entry, open concept floor plans, and the latest in designer finishes.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 12:49 PM
29 Units Available
Downtown Concord
Renaissance Square
1825 Galindo St, Concord, CA
Studio
$2,689
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,535
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,017
1209 sqft
Enjoy full-service living in a community at the heart of downtown Concord. Pool, spa, clubhouse, conference room and fitness center on site. Units contain granite counters, high ceilings and thick carpeting.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 12:48 PM
4 Units Available
Lime Ridge
3278 Tioga Rd, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant homes with modern kitchens and top-quality finishes. Community highlights include a pool and creekside trail. Shop at nearby Sunvalley Mall and dine in downtown Concord. Easy access to I-680.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
2 Units Available
North Main Apartments
2971 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
922 sqft
Vinyl flooring, walk-in closets, and plush carpeting characterize these cable-ready homes. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a swimming pool, and courtyards. Less than a mile from Pleasant Hill BART station.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 12:49 PM
31 Units Available
The Waterfront
The Exchange at Bayfront
2525 Bayfront Boulevard, Hercules, CA
Studio
$2,507
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,738
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,937
1111 sqft
Now Pre-Leasing for Summer Move-in’s! Please call for more information and join our interest list! Experience a blend of history and a sense of place at The Exchange at Bayfront.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
7 Units Available
Ellis Lake
Amador Heights
1880 Laguna St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
801 sqft
Homes with plush carpeting and modern kitchens that feature built-in microwaves. Community amenities include on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Close to highways 237 and 880, and Concord BART station.
Verified
Last updated March 5 at 12:11 PM
6 Units Available
Ellinwood
Ellinwood
400 Longbrook Way, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
610 sqft
Located in the heart of Pleasant Hill, Ellinwood is a condominium-quality community offering well-appointed one-bedroom apartment homes in a serene park-like setting.
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Ellis Lake
Sequoyah Apartments
1741 Detroit Ave, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
840 sqft
Located in central Concord, this apartment complex offers a series of unique amenities. These include dark awnings, new interiors, new carpet in each unit, new appliances, ceramic tile, air conditioning and ceiling fans.
Verified
Last updated April 2 at 10:53 PM
Contact for Availability
Ellis Lake
Sequoyah II Apartments
1711 Detroit Ave, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
Recently renovated and centrally located, this complex is comfortable and approachable. Amenities include new carpet, bathtubs, ranges, ovens, refrigerators and ample storage in each unit.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Mount Diablo
2359 Bonifacio St
2359 Bonifacio Street, Concord, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
1692 sqft
2359 Bonifacio St Available 08/01/20 Concord Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath 1692 sq ft. Craftsman home. Walk to Downtown! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath Craftsman home conveniently located within walking distance to all Downtown Concord has to offer.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
249 Kingston Way
249 Kingston Way, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1196 sqft
249 Kingston Way Available 07/23/20 Walnut Creek Beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome, 1 car garage, Walking distance to Bart! - Location location location! Beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom town home.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
570 Best Rd.
570 Best Road, Pleasant Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1688 sqft
Pleasant Hill 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 1688 s.f. , views, quiet lane! - This is a very nice home located in a secluded private area of Pleasant Hill.
