9866 Rose Street

Amenities
Beautiful 2 story custom built home in 2010, MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE , SHOWS LIKE A MODEL, You will like what you see, 2597 Living sq. ft. Large living room with fireplace, formal dining room, totally remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances, Central air conditioner, convenient inside laundry room with washer & dryer, 3 spacious bedroom, BIG MASTER SUIT with huge walk-in closet, double sinks. 3 remodeled bathroom, 3 car garage with auto opener, RV parking, TOTAL 10 car parking. HUGE 18560 sq. ft. PARK-LIKE backyard with Gazebo & fruit trees.