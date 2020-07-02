All apartments in Bellflower
9866 Rose Street
9866 Rose Street

9866 Rose Street · No Longer Available
Location

9866 Rose Street, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 story custom built home in 2010, MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE , SHOWS LIKE A MODEL, You will like what you see, 2597 Living sq. ft. Large living room with fireplace, formal dining room, totally remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances, Central air conditioner, convenient inside laundry room with washer & dryer, 3 spacious bedroom, BIG MASTER SUIT with huge walk-in closet, double sinks. 3 remodeled bathroom, 3 car garage with auto opener, RV parking, TOTAL 10 car parking. HUGE 18560 sq. ft. PARK-LIKE backyard with Gazebo & fruit trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9866 Rose Street have any available units?
9866 Rose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
What amenities does 9866 Rose Street have?
Some of 9866 Rose Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9866 Rose Street currently offering any rent specials?
9866 Rose Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9866 Rose Street pet-friendly?
No, 9866 Rose Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellflower.
Does 9866 Rose Street offer parking?
Yes, 9866 Rose Street offers parking.
Does 9866 Rose Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9866 Rose Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9866 Rose Street have a pool?
No, 9866 Rose Street does not have a pool.
Does 9866 Rose Street have accessible units?
No, 9866 Rose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9866 Rose Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9866 Rose Street has units with dishwashers.

