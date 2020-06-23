9854 Rosecrans

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking garage

Tired of moving and renting storage? Thinking of buying a house but rates are high and hard qualify for a loan? This could be the best place to settle with your love ones. Lease with option to buy. Call for details.



Fully renovated property located at a very desirable neighborhood. Excellent Location, Convenient Living. Close to high ranking schools walking distance to John Bosco, church, hospitals, shopping centers with easy access to major freeways such as 105, 91, 710 & 605.



4 BR 2 Ba, open concept modern kitchen with stainless apron double sink, 2 car detached garage with permitted hobby shop. With extra RV parking. Huge concrete backyard to host a party or can play basketball with your family and friends.