Bellflower, CA
9830 Belmont St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

9830 Belmont St

9830 Belmont Street · No Longer Available
Location

9830 Belmont Street, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
courtyard
elevator
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Section 8 LA County voucher welcomed!
Apartment Information: Seniors 55+ RECENTLY UPGRADED UNITS
Spacious Floorplans
Modern Kitchens
Dishwasher
Electric Range
Large Pantry
Central Air and Heat

The Belmont Place Apartments offers seniors a unique experience in apartment living. The atmosphere here is quiet and comfortable. The community is nestled in the heart of downtown Bellflower, and is within walking distance of the Civic Center, Library, and downtown shopping.

Our community is surrounded by lush greenery and by shady palms in a beautiful courtyard, completed with a relaxing whirlpool spa. Our modern kitchens are complete with electric stoves, dishwashers, and spacious pantries. The expansive living rooms, dining rooms, and bedrooms are all centrally air-cooled and heated. Youll have plenty of closet and storage space.

The building itself is three stories of spacious apartments, complete with gated parking garage and individual enclosed storage units, three convenient elevators, and a large recreation facility. The ground floor houses our excellent management staff office as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9830 Belmont St have any available units?
9830 Belmont St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
What amenities does 9830 Belmont St have?
Some of 9830 Belmont St's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9830 Belmont St currently offering any rent specials?
9830 Belmont St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9830 Belmont St pet-friendly?
No, 9830 Belmont St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellflower.
Does 9830 Belmont St offer parking?
Yes, 9830 Belmont St does offer parking.
Does 9830 Belmont St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9830 Belmont St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9830 Belmont St have a pool?
Yes, 9830 Belmont St has a pool.
Does 9830 Belmont St have accessible units?
No, 9830 Belmont St does not have accessible units.
Does 9830 Belmont St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9830 Belmont St has units with dishwashers.
