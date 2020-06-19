9830 Belmont St

Amenities

Section 8 LA County voucher welcomed!

Apartment Information: Seniors 55+ RECENTLY UPGRADED UNITS

The Belmont Place Apartments offers seniors a unique experience in apartment living. The atmosphere here is quiet and comfortable. The community is nestled in the heart of downtown Bellflower, and is within walking distance of the Civic Center, Library, and downtown shopping.



Our community is surrounded by lush greenery and by shady palms in a beautiful courtyard, completed with a relaxing whirlpool spa. Our modern kitchens are complete with electric stoves, dishwashers, and spacious pantries. The expansive living rooms, dining rooms, and bedrooms are all centrally air-cooled and heated. Youll have plenty of closet and storage space.



The building itself is three stories of spacious apartments, complete with gated parking garage and individual enclosed storage units, three convenient elevators, and a large recreation facility. The ground floor houses our excellent management staff office as well.