9719 OAK STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors cats allowed recently renovated ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Lovely clean spacious, cozy private 1 bdrm, 1 full bath ( This is an ample studio- no living room) with an x-large yard with fruit trees, with stove, wood tile floors, this beautiful house just remodeled, available now for rent in the commuter friendly Bellflower neighborhood, walking distance to shopping areas nearby malls, restaurants like Steel Craft, Kalaveras, hospitals, schools, churches close to 91, 605, 105 Fwy



Very Private, Very Safe: VERY SECURE !!

Your area has its own Patio/Front Yard

LARGE closet

New Floor Tiles

New Modern Laminate Wood Floors

Includes Stove

Ceiling fan

Bright and Spacious area with a large window

Full & Spacious private bathroom with floor tiles (plenty of room for storage)

Electricity, Water & gas are not included



ABOUT THE AREA:

Walking distance to Shopping Center

Walking distance to Schools

Street Parking

Close to the 91 Freeway and recreational facilities, walking trails/shopping

Walking distance to Steel Craft, Kalaveras and other restaurants, City Hall, etc



ABOUT YOU: (requirements)

We welcome a nice, clean and responsible person

No pets (no woof woofs, no purr purrs)

No drugs, non-smoker of any sort

Must be respectful to the landlord, respectful of others/to others, mindful of noise level (although your area is pretty secluded)

Must be working full-time & be stable

We do perform credit background checks/reference checks & work check

Rent 1250.00 DEPOSIT: Negotiable