9719 OAK STREET

Amenities
Lovely clean spacious, cozy private 1 bdrm, 1 full bath ( This is an ample studio- no living room) with an x-large yard with fruit trees, with stove, wood tile floors, this beautiful house just remodeled, available now for rent in the commuter friendly Bellflower neighborhood, walking distance to shopping areas nearby malls, restaurants like Steel Craft, Kalaveras, hospitals, schools, churches close to 91, 605, 105 Fwy
Very Private, Very Safe: VERY SECURE !!
Your area has its own Patio/Front Yard
LARGE closet
New Floor Tiles
New Modern Laminate Wood Floors
Includes Stove
Ceiling fan
Bright and Spacious area with a large window
Full & Spacious private bathroom with floor tiles (plenty of room for storage)
Electricity, Water & gas are not included
ABOUT THE AREA:
Walking distance to Shopping Center
Walking distance to Schools
Street Parking
Close to the 91 Freeway and recreational facilities, walking trails/shopping
Walking distance to Steel Craft, Kalaveras and other restaurants, City Hall, etc
ABOUT YOU: (requirements)
We welcome a nice, clean and responsible person
No pets (no woof woofs, no purr purrs)
No drugs, non-smoker of any sort
Must be respectful to the landlord, respectful of others/to others, mindful of noise level (although your area is pretty secluded)
Must be working full-time & be stable
We do perform credit background checks/reference checks & work check
Rent 1250.00 DEPOSIT: Negotiable