Home
/
Bellflower, CA
/
9719 OAK STREET
Last updated August 8 2019 at 8:56 AM

9719 OAK STREET

9719 Oak St · No Longer Available
Location

9719 Oak St, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Lovely clean spacious, cozy private 1 bdrm, 1 full bath ( This is an ample studio- no living room) with an x-large yard with fruit trees, with stove, wood tile floors, this beautiful house just remodeled, available now for rent in the commuter friendly Bellflower neighborhood, walking distance to shopping areas nearby malls, restaurants like Steel Craft, Kalaveras, hospitals, schools, churches close to 91, 605, 105 Fwy

Very Private, Very Safe: VERY SECURE !!
Your area has its own Patio/Front Yard
LARGE closet
New Floor Tiles
New Modern Laminate Wood Floors
Includes Stove
Ceiling fan
Bright and Spacious area with a large window
Full & Spacious private bathroom with floor tiles (plenty of room for storage)
Electricity, Water & gas are not included

ABOUT THE AREA:
Walking distance to Shopping Center
Walking distance to Schools
Street Parking
Close to the 91 Freeway and recreational facilities, walking trails/shopping
Walking distance to Steel Craft, Kalaveras and other restaurants, City Hall, etc

ABOUT YOU: (requirements)
We welcome a nice, clean and responsible person
No pets (no woof woofs, no purr purrs)
No drugs, non-smoker of any sort
Must be respectful to the landlord, respectful of others/to others, mindful of noise level (although your area is pretty secluded)
Must be working full-time & be stable
We do perform credit background checks/reference checks & work check
Rent 1250.00 DEPOSIT: Negotiable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9719 OAK STREET have any available units?
9719 OAK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
What amenities does 9719 OAK STREET have?
Some of 9719 OAK STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9719 OAK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
9719 OAK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9719 OAK STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 9719 OAK STREET is pet friendly.
Does 9719 OAK STREET offer parking?
No, 9719 OAK STREET does not offer parking.
Does 9719 OAK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9719 OAK STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9719 OAK STREET have a pool?
No, 9719 OAK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 9719 OAK STREET have accessible units?
No, 9719 OAK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 9719 OAK STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 9719 OAK STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

