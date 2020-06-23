All apartments in Bellflower
9637 Cedar St.

9637 Cedar St · No Longer Available
Location

9637 Cedar St, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Newly Remodeled Beautiful 1 Bedroom Home Ready to Move In! Gourmet Kitchen W/ Plenty Of Cabinets! Renovated Bathroom W/Full Tub and New Floor! Fresh Interior and Exterior Paint! Huge Living Room! Spacious Bedroom! Great Dining! Washer and Dryer Hook-up Inside Separate Laundry Room! Brand New Roof, All New Windows and Brand New Ceiling Fans and Light Fixtures! One Car Attached Garage and two On-Site Parking Space! Secluded Back Yard --- Wonderful for Entertaining! Terrific Neighborhood! Convenience Location: Easy Access To 91 and 605 Freeways, 5 Minutes to Cerritos and Lakewood Malls! High Ranking Schools : Valley Christian, Saint Joseph and Mayfair High School, Esther Lindstrom Blue Ribbon Elementary School! Rent Includes: Gardener and Water. Great Opportunity to Have This Wonderful Home for the summer time!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9637 Cedar St. have any available units?
9637 Cedar St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
What amenities does 9637 Cedar St. have?
Some of 9637 Cedar St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9637 Cedar St. currently offering any rent specials?
9637 Cedar St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9637 Cedar St. pet-friendly?
No, 9637 Cedar St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellflower.
Does 9637 Cedar St. offer parking?
Yes, 9637 Cedar St. offers parking.
Does 9637 Cedar St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9637 Cedar St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9637 Cedar St. have a pool?
No, 9637 Cedar St. does not have a pool.
Does 9637 Cedar St. have accessible units?
No, 9637 Cedar St. does not have accessible units.
Does 9637 Cedar St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9637 Cedar St. does not have units with dishwashers.
