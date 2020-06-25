All apartments in Bellflower
Last updated June 9 2019 at 2:05 AM

9615 Walnut Street

9615 Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

9615 Walnut Street, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
must see this beautiful studio before its gone...the address is 9615 1/2 Walnut, this home has its own personal driveway and front yard with private kitchen and restroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9615 Walnut Street have any available units?
9615 Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
Is 9615 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
9615 Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9615 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 9615 Walnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellflower.
Does 9615 Walnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 9615 Walnut Street offers parking.
Does 9615 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9615 Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9615 Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 9615 Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 9615 Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 9615 Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9615 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9615 Walnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9615 Walnut Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9615 Walnut Street does not have units with air conditioning.
