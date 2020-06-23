9455 Darnell Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Spacious 5 bedroom Plus a Den, 3 bathroom home for lease in a nice, quiet neighborhood. This home is perfect for a large or extended family! The open floor plan provides plenty of room for everyone, and offers an inviting place for entertainment as well.

The master bedroom is huge with it’s own bathroom and full-sized walk-in closet. The other bedrooms are much larger than standard size. The huge backyard has many fruit trees and plants giving a nice breeze and plenty of shade on warm days and 3 large storage sheds. Long driveway leads to a nicely done two-car garage. Pictures don’t do this home justice…Come see for yourself!

Newer carpets and paint, stainless appliances; Tenant to pay all utilities.