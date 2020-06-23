All apartments in Bellflower
Last updated March 19 2019

9455 Darnell Street

9455 Darnell Street · No Longer Available
Location

9455 Darnell Street, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Spacious 5 bedroom Plus a Den, 3 bathroom home for lease in a nice, quiet neighborhood. This home is perfect for a large or extended family! The open floor plan provides plenty of room for everyone, and offers an inviting place for entertainment as well.
The master bedroom is huge with it’s own bathroom and full-sized walk-in closet. The other bedrooms are much larger than standard size. The huge backyard has many fruit trees and plants giving a nice breeze and plenty of shade on warm days and 3 large storage sheds. Long driveway leads to a nicely done two-car garage. Pictures don’t do this home justice…Come see for yourself!
Newer carpets and paint, stainless appliances; Tenant to pay all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9455 Darnell Street have any available units?
9455 Darnell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
What amenities does 9455 Darnell Street have?
Some of 9455 Darnell Street's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9455 Darnell Street currently offering any rent specials?
9455 Darnell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9455 Darnell Street pet-friendly?
No, 9455 Darnell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellflower.
Does 9455 Darnell Street offer parking?
Yes, 9455 Darnell Street offers parking.
Does 9455 Darnell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9455 Darnell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9455 Darnell Street have a pool?
No, 9455 Darnell Street does not have a pool.
Does 9455 Darnell Street have accessible units?
No, 9455 Darnell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9455 Darnell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9455 Darnell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
