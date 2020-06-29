All apartments in Bellflower
Find more places like 9454 Olive Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellflower, CA
/
9454 Olive Street
Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:58 PM

9454 Olive Street

9454 Olive Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellflower
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

9454 Olive Street, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Clean studio available, new paint, stove, refrigerator, parking space.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/bellflower-ca?lid=12817965

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5347639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9454 Olive Street have any available units?
9454 Olive Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
What amenities does 9454 Olive Street have?
Some of 9454 Olive Street's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9454 Olive Street currently offering any rent specials?
9454 Olive Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9454 Olive Street pet-friendly?
No, 9454 Olive Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellflower.
Does 9454 Olive Street offer parking?
Yes, 9454 Olive Street offers parking.
Does 9454 Olive Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9454 Olive Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9454 Olive Street have a pool?
No, 9454 Olive Street does not have a pool.
Does 9454 Olive Street have accessible units?
No, 9454 Olive Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9454 Olive Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9454 Olive Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flowertree
9531 Flower Street
Bellflower, CA 90706

Similar Pages

Bellflower 1 BedroomsBellflower 2 Bedrooms
Bellflower Apartments with PoolBellflower Pet Friendly Places
Bellflower Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CA
Paramount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles