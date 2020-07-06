All apartments in Bellflower
9412 1/2 Flower Street Unit 9412

9412 1/2 Flower St · No Longer Available
Location

9412 1/2 Flower St, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
gym
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Appealing 1 BEDROOM, 1-BATHROOM APARTMENT on the friendly neighborhood in Bellflower.

The well-lit and cozy interior features good lighting, tile-floored dining room, while the living room and bedroom are carpeted with the living room and dining area as additional rooms. The lovely galley-type kitchen is equipped with a glossy tile/granite countertop, lots of fine cabinets with ample storage space, stove, and microwave. It has an installed wall-mounted gas heating and a ceiling fan for climate control.

For parking, it has uncovered parking, no number for parking space but there's a sign that this certain parking space is for this property with no fee. There is a storage area under the stairs that the renters can use. Pets are not allowed on the property. Smoking is also prohibited.

The tenants responsible for gas and electricity. The landlords responsibilities are trash and water utilities.

The propertys Walkscore is 80/100. This is a Very Walkable location so most errands can be accomplished easily on foot. The property is close to the local parks, church, fitness center, public transportation, restaurants, bars, playground, city hall, post office, Chase Bank, and mall. Its also near the Bellflower High School and Ramona Elementary School.

Check out www.greatschools.org for more schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Simms Park, Thompson Park, Ruth R. Caruthers Park, and Glazier Park.

Bus lines:
127 Metro Local Line - 0.0 mile
128 Metro Local Line - 0.0 mile
93 7TH ST. TO CLARK - 0.0 mile
91 7TH ST. TO BELLFLOWER - 0.0 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5464104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

