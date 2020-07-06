9412 1/2 Flower Street Unit 9412

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities gym parking playground

Appealing 1 BEDROOM, 1-BATHROOM APARTMENT on the friendly neighborhood in Bellflower.



The well-lit and cozy interior features good lighting, tile-floored dining room, while the living room and bedroom are carpeted with the living room and dining area as additional rooms. The lovely galley-type kitchen is equipped with a glossy tile/granite countertop, lots of fine cabinets with ample storage space, stove, and microwave. It has an installed wall-mounted gas heating and a ceiling fan for climate control.



For parking, it has uncovered parking, no number for parking space but there's a sign that this certain parking space is for this property with no fee. There is a storage area under the stairs that the renters can use. Pets are not allowed on the property. Smoking is also prohibited.



The tenants responsible for gas and electricity. The landlords responsibilities are trash and water utilities.



The propertys Walkscore is 80/100. This is a Very Walkable location so most errands can be accomplished easily on foot. The property is close to the local parks, church, fitness center, public transportation, restaurants, bars, playground, city hall, post office, Chase Bank, and mall. Its also near the Bellflower High School and Ramona Elementary School.



Check out www.greatschools.org for more schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Simms Park, Thompson Park, Ruth R. Caruthers Park, and Glazier Park.



Bus lines:

127 Metro Local Line - 0.0 mile

128 Metro Local Line - 0.0 mile

93 7TH ST. TO CLARK - 0.0 mile

91 7TH ST. TO BELLFLOWER - 0.0 mile



No Pets Allowed



