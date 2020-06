Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful well maintained home. Lots of room and light. Big bedrooms, master has a big walk in closet. Lament flooring though out . Modern updated kitchen with lots of storage space and a big pantry. Two car attached garage with laundry. This is a big garage. Fenced and very quiet. Central Air and heat. Come see this great house for easy living and close to freeways, shopping and restaurants.