9248 Cedar St

Cozy 2 bedroom home in a beautiful neighborhood. House has been freshly painted and cleaned for the new residents. Additionally, carpet in both bedrooms is brand new. Hallway, family room, and kitchen comes with sleek tile floors. Ceiling fans in sunlit rooms. The home comes with plenty of storage space in both the kitchen and hallway cupboards.



AVAILABILITY DATE: Available Immediately

RENT: $1,549

DEPOSIT: $1,550 with good credit

TOTAL MOVE-IN CHARGES: $3,099 with good credit

PET POLICY: No pets accepted

SMOKING: No smoking is allowed inside the unit

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water & Trash included in the price of rent



AREA INFORMATION:

FLOORING: Tiles and carpet

GARAGE/PARKING: One car garage

KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Range



PROPERTY TYPE: 4-plex



APPLICATION FEE: $25

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-3 business days

GUARANTORS: Allowed

*LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not available

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None



*PROPERTY MANAGER: Patron Property Management Inc. DRE #02065930

*LEASING AGENT: Rob Sittman DRE #02037326



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*