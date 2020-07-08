All apartments in Bellflower
9248 Cedar St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9248 Cedar St

9248 Cedar Street · No Longer Available
Location

9248 Cedar Street, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/967a92e0f7 ----
SHOWING INSTRUCTION: Click on this link and fill out all information to sign up for a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/967a92e0f7/9248-1-4-cedar-st-bellflower-ca-90706

Cozy 2 bedroom home in a beautiful neighborhood. House has been freshly painted and cleaned for the new residents. Additionally, carpet in both bedrooms is brand new. Hallway, family room, and kitchen comes with sleek tile floors. Ceiling fans in sunlit rooms. The home comes with plenty of storage space in both the kitchen and hallway cupboards.

AVAILABILITY DATE: Available Immediately
RENT: $1,549
DEPOSIT: $1,550 with good credit
TOTAL MOVE-IN CHARGES: $3,099 with good credit
PET POLICY: No pets accepted
SMOKING: No smoking is allowed inside the unit
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water & Trash included in the price of rent

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
1) Go to: http://www.patronpm.com/long-beach-homes-for-rent
2) Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
3) Find your desired property and hit ?Apply Now?
4) Complete the Online Application Form
5) Pay the Application Fee

? Property Description Details ?

AREA INFORMATION:
FLOORING: Tiles and carpet
GARAGE/PARKING: One car garage
KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Range

PROPERTY TYPE: 4-plex

? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ?

APPLICATION FEE: $25
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-3 business days
GUARANTORS: Allowed
*LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not available
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None

*PROPERTY MANAGER: Patron Property Management Inc. DRE #02065930
*LEASING AGENT: Rob Sittman DRE #02037326

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9248 Cedar St have any available units?
9248 Cedar St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
What amenities does 9248 Cedar St have?
Some of 9248 Cedar St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9248 Cedar St currently offering any rent specials?
9248 Cedar St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9248 Cedar St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9248 Cedar St is pet friendly.
Does 9248 Cedar St offer parking?
Yes, 9248 Cedar St offers parking.
Does 9248 Cedar St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9248 Cedar St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9248 Cedar St have a pool?
No, 9248 Cedar St does not have a pool.
Does 9248 Cedar St have accessible units?
No, 9248 Cedar St does not have accessible units.
Does 9248 Cedar St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9248 Cedar St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
