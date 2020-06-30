All apartments in Bellflower
Last updated January 25 2020 at 2:38 AM

9217 Janna Street

9217 Janna Street · No Longer Available
Location

9217 Janna Street, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Nice, Clean Fabulous Two Story Home is Move-In Ready! Two large master bedrooms each with it's own bathroom, one of them with jacuzzi spa tub! 3rd bathroom downstairs. Vaulted Ceilings, Central Air and Heat. Spacious Open Living Room! Nice Kitchen with Appliances, Formal Dining. Low Maintenance Yards with automatic sprinklers. 2 car attached garage with direct access. Laundry inside garage. Super Excellent Location: This beautiful home is on a quiet cul-de-sac street with Many Great Schools nearby such as Valley Christian, Mayfair, Lindstrom ect...... Just couple of miles from Cerritos Mall, Lakewood Malls and many great shoppings! Quick and easy access to 91, 605, 710, 105 and 405 freeways! Owner pays Water and Trash!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9217 Janna Street have any available units?
9217 Janna Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
Is 9217 Janna Street currently offering any rent specials?
9217 Janna Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9217 Janna Street pet-friendly?
No, 9217 Janna Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellflower.
Does 9217 Janna Street offer parking?
Yes, 9217 Janna Street offers parking.
Does 9217 Janna Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9217 Janna Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9217 Janna Street have a pool?
No, 9217 Janna Street does not have a pool.
Does 9217 Janna Street have accessible units?
No, 9217 Janna Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9217 Janna Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9217 Janna Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9217 Janna Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9217 Janna Street has units with air conditioning.

