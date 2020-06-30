9217 Janna Street

Amenities

garage air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Nice, Clean Fabulous Two Story Home is Move-In Ready! Two large master bedrooms each with it's own bathroom, one of them with jacuzzi spa tub! 3rd bathroom downstairs. Vaulted Ceilings, Central Air and Heat. Spacious Open Living Room! Nice Kitchen with Appliances, Formal Dining. Low Maintenance Yards with automatic sprinklers. 2 car attached garage with direct access. Laundry inside garage. Super Excellent Location: This beautiful home is on a quiet cul-de-sac street with Many Great Schools nearby such as Valley Christian, Mayfair, Lindstrom ect...... Just couple of miles from Cerritos Mall, Lakewood Malls and many great shoppings! Quick and easy access to 91, 605, 710, 105 and 405 freeways! Owner pays Water and Trash!