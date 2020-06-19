All apartments in Bellflower
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8743 Maple St.

8743 Maple Street · No Longer Available
Location

8743 Maple Street, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
8743 Maple St. Available 01/02/19 Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Bath Home with Amazing Outdoor Entertainment Area! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home that has been completely remodeled, top to bottom with a gorgeous gourmet kitchen featuring oak cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and 2 fully remodeled bathrooms. The large, open main living room connects to the formal dining area and the hallway leading to the two front bedrooms that share a large, upgraded bathroom. At the rear of the home is a spacious master suite that boasts a retreat, a room sized closet and an en-suite bathroom. There is also a large sliding glass door that opens to one of the two covered patios in the rear yard. The second covered patio is an entertainer's dream, with a full sized wrap around bar area with sink, cooler, dual outdoor TV monitors, exterior lighting and a BBQ grill area. The home is also equipped with central A/C & heat, ceiling fans and a 2 car detached garage.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Angie at (562) 335-7945, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com.

DRE License #01251870

(RLNE4584949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8743 Maple St. have any available units?
8743 Maple St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
What amenities does 8743 Maple St. have?
Some of 8743 Maple St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8743 Maple St. currently offering any rent specials?
8743 Maple St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8743 Maple St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8743 Maple St. is pet friendly.
Does 8743 Maple St. offer parking?
Yes, 8743 Maple St. does offer parking.
Does 8743 Maple St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8743 Maple St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8743 Maple St. have a pool?
No, 8743 Maple St. does not have a pool.
Does 8743 Maple St. have accessible units?
No, 8743 Maple St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8743 Maple St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8743 Maple St. does not have units with dishwashers.
