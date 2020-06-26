All apartments in Bellflower
8556 Rose Street
8556 Rose Street

Location

8556 Rose Street, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Middle unit is for rent and it features 2 bedrooms 1 bath . New paint and carpet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8556 Rose Street have any available units?
8556 Rose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
Is 8556 Rose Street currently offering any rent specials?
8556 Rose Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8556 Rose Street pet-friendly?
No, 8556 Rose Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellflower.
Does 8556 Rose Street offer parking?
No, 8556 Rose Street does not offer parking.
Does 8556 Rose Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8556 Rose Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8556 Rose Street have a pool?
No, 8556 Rose Street does not have a pool.
Does 8556 Rose Street have accessible units?
No, 8556 Rose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8556 Rose Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8556 Rose Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8556 Rose Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8556 Rose Street does not have units with air conditioning.
