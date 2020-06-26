8541 1/2 Rose Street

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great Townhouse



Large 2 Story Townhouse with backyard. Has been Well updated, Very Clean, New floors in Kitchen and Bathrooms, Freshly Painted, Master Bedroom with wall to wall closets, great location close to freeways and public transportation. Large kitchen and Dining Room attached garage with inside laundry. Won't last call for an appointment. Unit is in the back, will be ready to move in by 06/01/2019

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127328

