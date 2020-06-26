All apartments in Bellflower
8541 1/2 Rose Street
8541 1/2 Rose Street

8541 1/2 Rose St
Location

8541 1/2 Rose St, Bellflower, CA 90706
Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Great Townhouse - Property Id: 127328

Large 2 Story Townhouse with backyard. Has been Well updated, Very Clean, New floors in Kitchen and Bathrooms, Freshly Painted, Master Bedroom with wall to wall closets, great location close to freeways and public transportation. Large kitchen and Dining Room attached garage with inside laundry. Won't last call for an appointment. Unit is in the back, will be ready to move in by 06/01/2019
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

