Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:23 AM

8531 1/2 Rose Street

8531 1/2 Rose St · No Longer Available
Location

8531 1/2 Rose St, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
8531 1/2 Rose Street - Property Id: 105444

Large 2 Story Townhouse with backyard. Has been Fully renovated, New Kitchen, New Bathrooms, all new floors wood laminate floors, carpet, New Stove, New AC/Heat Unit, Freshly Painted, Master Bedroom with wall to wall closets, great location close to freeways and public transportation. Large kitchen and Dining Room attached garage with inside laundry. Won't last call for an appointment. Unit is in the back, will be ready to move in by 03/14/2019
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105444
Property Id 105444

(RLNE4772429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8531 1/2 Rose Street have any available units?
8531 1/2 Rose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
What amenities does 8531 1/2 Rose Street have?
Some of 8531 1/2 Rose Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8531 1/2 Rose Street currently offering any rent specials?
8531 1/2 Rose Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8531 1/2 Rose Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8531 1/2 Rose Street is pet friendly.
Does 8531 1/2 Rose Street offer parking?
Yes, 8531 1/2 Rose Street offers parking.
Does 8531 1/2 Rose Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8531 1/2 Rose Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8531 1/2 Rose Street have a pool?
No, 8531 1/2 Rose Street does not have a pool.
Does 8531 1/2 Rose Street have accessible units?
No, 8531 1/2 Rose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8531 1/2 Rose Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8531 1/2 Rose Street does not have units with dishwashers.
