Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

17630 3/4 Virginia Avenue

17630 3/4 Virginia Ave · No Longer Available
Location

17630 3/4 Virginia Ave, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
guest parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
guest parking
3 Bedroom 2 Car Garage Townhome in Bellflower - Charming 3 bedroom modern style townhome in well maintained complex. On the ground level you have an open living and dining room space which has high ceilings with a beautiful chandelier. A hallway closet and half bathroom is located near the living room. This townhome has a large kitchen space with stove top, oven and dishwasher included. All bedrooms are located in the upper level. The master bedroom has heigh ceilings, large bathroom with double sink, and a double closet. The 2 additional bedrooms are a good size and have sufficient closet space. There is a full bathroom in the hallway. Also provided is a 2 car garage with direct access into the home with a washer and dryer. Cute fenced back patio and guest parking.

Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register;
No cats, large dogs, no aggressive or dangerous dog breeds
Additional Deposit: $500 per dog; 2 small dogs maximum (25lbs and below)
Smoking: Non-smoking unit

Property Description Details

Property Type: Townhome
Year Built: 1990
Utilities Included: Water, Trash, Gardener
Appliances Included: Stovetop, Dishwasher, Oven, and Washer/Dryer
Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage
Flooring: Tile and Carpet
Yard: Patio
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate

Application and Showing Instructions

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee
Complete Pet Application (if applicable)
Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing

Application, Lease terms, and Fees

Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No
Holding Fee: We do not hold properties.

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE5743450)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

