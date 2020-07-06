17630 3/4 Virginia Avenue

Amenities

3 Bedroom 2 Car Garage Townhome in Bellflower - Charming 3 bedroom modern style townhome in well maintained complex. On the ground level you have an open living and dining room space which has high ceilings with a beautiful chandelier. A hallway closet and half bathroom is located near the living room. This townhome has a large kitchen space with stove top, oven and dishwasher included. All bedrooms are located in the upper level. The master bedroom has heigh ceilings, large bathroom with double sink, and a double closet. The 2 additional bedrooms are a good size and have sufficient closet space. There is a full bathroom in the hallway. Also provided is a 2 car garage with direct access into the home with a washer and dryer. Cute fenced back patio and guest parking.



Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register;

No cats, large dogs, no aggressive or dangerous dog breeds

Additional Deposit: $500 per dog; 2 small dogs maximum (25lbs and below)

Smoking: Non-smoking unit



Property Description Details



Property Type: Townhome

Year Built: 1990

Utilities Included: Water, Trash, Gardener

Appliances Included: Stovetop, Dishwasher, Oven, and Washer/Dryer

Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage

Flooring: Tile and Carpet

Yard: Patio

Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate



Application and Showing Instructions



Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)

Click Apply Now

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee

Complete Pet Application (if applicable)

Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing



Application, Lease terms, and Fees



Application Fee: $40

Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly

Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days

Co-Signers / Guarantors: No

Lease Length: 1 Year

Lease to Purchase Option: No

Holding Fee: We do not hold properties.



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



