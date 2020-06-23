17035 Clark Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

A lovely 2-level townhouse in a quiet gated community with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Enjoy natural ambient light with French dual-pane windows with wood-shutters throughout. French sliding glass doors to the backyard. Laminate wood floors downstairs and plush carpet in all bedrooms upstairs. Central A/C & Heat to keep things cool during summer and warm in winter with a cozy fireplace. Updated kitchen featuring granite counter-tops with newer cabinetry, free-standing 4-burner gas range/oven with built-in microwave. Laundry hook-ups in the garage. 2-car attached garage with direct access plus 1 additional reserved parking space. An inviting backyard that is perfect for relaxing. Easy access to the freeways and conveniently located close to the shopping and commercial complex.