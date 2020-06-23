All apartments in Bellflower
Find more places like 17035 Clark Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellflower, CA
/
17035 Clark Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17035 Clark Avenue

17035 Clark Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellflower
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

17035 Clark Avenue, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A lovely 2-level townhouse in a quiet gated community with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Enjoy natural ambient light with French dual-pane windows with wood-shutters throughout. French sliding glass doors to the backyard. Laminate wood floors downstairs and plush carpet in all bedrooms upstairs. Central A/C & Heat to keep things cool during summer and warm in winter with a cozy fireplace. Updated kitchen featuring granite counter-tops with newer cabinetry, free-standing 4-burner gas range/oven with built-in microwave. Laundry hook-ups in the garage. 2-car attached garage with direct access plus 1 additional reserved parking space. An inviting backyard that is perfect for relaxing. Easy access to the freeways and conveniently located close to the shopping and commercial complex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17035 Clark Avenue have any available units?
17035 Clark Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
What amenities does 17035 Clark Avenue have?
Some of 17035 Clark Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17035 Clark Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17035 Clark Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17035 Clark Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 17035 Clark Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellflower.
Does 17035 Clark Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 17035 Clark Avenue offers parking.
Does 17035 Clark Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17035 Clark Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17035 Clark Avenue have a pool?
No, 17035 Clark Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 17035 Clark Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17035 Clark Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17035 Clark Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 17035 Clark Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flowertree
9531 Flower Street
Bellflower, CA 90706

Similar Pages

Bellflower 1 BedroomsBellflower 2 Bedrooms
Bellflower Apartments with PoolBellflower Pet Friendly Places
Bellflower Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CA
Paramount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles