Home
/
Bellflower, CA
/
16628 Woodruff Avenue
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:47 AM

16628 Woodruff Avenue

16628 Woodruff Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16628 Woodruff Avenue, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Available 06/01/19 Welcome home to 16628 Woodruff Apartments in Bellflower, CA. Here you will experience Bellflower apartment living at its finest with an unmatched level of comfort and convenience. These Bellflower apartments are available in a variety of spacious one and two bedroom floor plans that have been designed to accommodate all lifestyles.

16628 Woodruff Apartments feature intercom access, swimming pool, dedicated parking, walk-in closets, spacious patios, and on-site laundry facilities. This Bellflower community is centrally located between some of the best shopping, dining, and entertainment Los Angeles and Orange County have to offer.

We are conveniently situated between the 5, 710, 91, 105, and 605 freeways, giving you easy access to your morning commute or weekend adventures. We are also less than 5 minutes from Cerritos College, providing a clean and quiet alternative to student housing. Our convenient location and cozy amenities will combine with our friendly community staff to ensure your Bellflower living experience is unmatched.

Call today to schedule a personalized tour and discover your new Bellflower apartment home at 16628 Woodruff Apartments.

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/35524

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4885549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16628 Woodruff Avenue have any available units?
16628 Woodruff Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
What amenities does 16628 Woodruff Avenue have?
Some of 16628 Woodruff Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16628 Woodruff Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16628 Woodruff Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16628 Woodruff Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16628 Woodruff Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellflower.
Does 16628 Woodruff Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16628 Woodruff Avenue does offer parking.
Does 16628 Woodruff Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16628 Woodruff Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16628 Woodruff Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 16628 Woodruff Avenue has a pool.
Does 16628 Woodruff Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16628 Woodruff Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16628 Woodruff Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 16628 Woodruff Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
