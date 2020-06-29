Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities pool

Spacious*2 bedroom 1 bath*Quiet Location*With pool - Property Id: 195071



16236 Cornuta is conveniently located in Bellflower, California, the heart of Southern California. Enjoy nearby shopping centers, outdoor recreation areas, and great locality to the many attractions that Southern California has to offer.

The 605, 91, 5 and 105 freeways are about 5 minutes away!



The property is meticulously maintained and lush with mature and manicured landscaping. Enjoy practical floor plans with all the modern amenities at a premium value.



Our community is employed by a professionally managed staff that will assist you in meeting your individual needs. Come home to Bellflower's finest and most elegant apartment community.

Do not hesitate to check it out and see what makes us great! Reserve your apartment home today !



Please Call Victoria at 562-925-1584

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/195071

No Pets Allowed



