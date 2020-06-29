All apartments in Bellflower
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:53 PM

16236 Cornuta

16236 Cornuta Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16236 Cornuta Avenue, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

garbage disposal
pool
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
pool
Spacious*2 bedroom 1 bath*Quiet Location*With pool - Property Id: 195071

16236 Cornuta is conveniently located in Bellflower, California, the heart of Southern California. Enjoy nearby shopping centers, outdoor recreation areas, and great locality to the many attractions that Southern California has to offer.
The 605, 91, 5 and 105 freeways are about 5 minutes away!

The property is meticulously maintained and lush with mature and manicured landscaping. Enjoy practical floor plans with all the modern amenities at a premium value.

Our community is employed by a professionally managed staff that will assist you in meeting your individual needs. Come home to Bellflower's finest and most elegant apartment community.
Do not hesitate to check it out and see what makes us great! Reserve your apartment home today !

Please Call Victoria at 562-925-1584
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/195071
Property Id 195071

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5629161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16236 Cornuta have any available units?
16236 Cornuta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
What amenities does 16236 Cornuta have?
Some of 16236 Cornuta's amenities include garbage disposal, pool, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16236 Cornuta currently offering any rent specials?
16236 Cornuta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16236 Cornuta pet-friendly?
No, 16236 Cornuta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellflower.
Does 16236 Cornuta offer parking?
No, 16236 Cornuta does not offer parking.
Does 16236 Cornuta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16236 Cornuta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16236 Cornuta have a pool?
Yes, 16236 Cornuta has a pool.
Does 16236 Cornuta have accessible units?
No, 16236 Cornuta does not have accessible units.
Does 16236 Cornuta have units with dishwashers?
No, 16236 Cornuta does not have units with dishwashers.

