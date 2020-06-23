16232 Oregon Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This wonderful front home is located on a huge lot in a fantastic location just a few blocks from downtown Bellflower's shopping & dining district. This home has been completely renovated with a recently remodeled gourmet kitchen that comes fully equipped with a stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Adjacent to the kitchen is a large dining area that opens to the living room that features an abundance of windows and recessed lighting for a bright open feel. There are 2 full bathrooms that have both been upgraded with tile flooring and shower surrounds. There are two spacious bedrooms that have lots of windows and good sized closets. Laundry hook-ups are inside the 2 car garage and all utilities are included with a $100/mo utility fee and there is a shared rear yard.

