10531 Semora Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

$2895.00 DISCOUNTED RENT



Available for Move in June 1st



3 bedroom 2 bath, central A/C, separate laundry room, large private yard, plantation shutters in formal living room/dining room. French doors that open to back yard make this house very welcoming and sets the mood to entertain or just relax at home.



The house includes:



2 car garage attached, no direct house access

Renters pay all utilities.

Call or text for detailed application requirements



Gardner is included in rent



TOTAL money needed for move in is $6000



Sorry NO animals without prior management approval.



NO smoking at all, of any kind (NO vaping, NO marijuana, NO cigarettes, NO cigars, NO pipe, NO hookah, NO incense burning)