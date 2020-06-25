All apartments in Bellflower
Find more places like 10531 Semora Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellflower, CA
/
10531 Semora Street
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:43 PM

10531 Semora Street

10531 Semora Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellflower
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

10531 Semora Street, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
$2895.00 DISCOUNTED RENT

Available for Move in June 1st

3 bedroom 2 bath, central A/C, separate laundry room, large private yard, plantation shutters in formal living room/dining room. French doors that open to back yard make this house very welcoming and sets the mood to entertain or just relax at home.

The house includes:

2 car garage attached, no direct house access
Renters pay all utilities.
Call or text for detailed application requirements

Gardner is included in rent

TOTAL money needed for move in is $6000

Sorry NO animals without prior management approval.

NO smoking at all, of any kind (NO vaping, NO marijuana, NO cigarettes, NO cigars, NO pipe, NO hookah, NO incense burning)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10531 Semora Street have any available units?
10531 Semora Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
What amenities does 10531 Semora Street have?
Some of 10531 Semora Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10531 Semora Street currently offering any rent specials?
10531 Semora Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10531 Semora Street pet-friendly?
No, 10531 Semora Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellflower.
Does 10531 Semora Street offer parking?
Yes, 10531 Semora Street offers parking.
Does 10531 Semora Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10531 Semora Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10531 Semora Street have a pool?
No, 10531 Semora Street does not have a pool.
Does 10531 Semora Street have accessible units?
No, 10531 Semora Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10531 Semora Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10531 Semora Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flowertree
9531 Flower Street
Bellflower, CA 90706

Similar Pages

Bellflower 1 BedroomsBellflower 2 Bedrooms
Bellflower Apartments with PoolBellflower Pet Friendly Places
Bellflower Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CA
Paramount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles