Bellflower, CA
10035 Cedar St.
Last updated August 2 2019

10035 Cedar St.

10035 Cedar Street · No Longer Available
Bellflower
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Studio Apartments
Location

10035 Cedar Street, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
10035 Cedar St. Available 08/15/19 Beautiful Estate Styled Home with Gated Entry, Pool & More! - This lovely estate styled home sits on a massive .31 acre lot and features a long list of upgrades including a remote gated entry that leads to the rear of the property, the parking area and an attached 2 car garage with remote opener. There is a large open yard area that is separate from the pool and spa area. The pool side of the property features an above ground spa, an in-ground pool with a rock waterfall, a separate pool bathroom and shower, and a pool room with a dryer hook up for pool linens. The interior of the home boasts over 2200 square feet of living space that begins with a formal entry and a step down formal living room that includes a wood burning fireplace, plush carpeting and large windows that allow for fantastic natural lighting. The formal dining room overlooks the living room and connects to the spacious kitchen that has a breakfast bar, walk in pantry and comes equipped with a stove, dishwasher, and a microwave oven. There is a separate Landry room with washer/dryer hook ups, additional cabinets, and a second walk-in pantry. There is a long hallway that connects all 4 bedrooms and the main bathroom and a large, step down den that is located at the rear of the home and features an attached bathroom and large sliding glass doors that open to the rear patio and pool.

Pool Service and Gardening Service are provided by landlord. Pets Considered.

Availability date is estimated and may change without notice. For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Jeannine at (562) 972-1980, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

(RLNE5031526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10035 Cedar St. have any available units?
10035 Cedar St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellflower, CA.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
What amenities does 10035 Cedar St. have?
Some of 10035 Cedar St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10035 Cedar St. currently offering any rent specials?
10035 Cedar St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10035 Cedar St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10035 Cedar St. is pet friendly.
Does 10035 Cedar St. offer parking?
Yes, 10035 Cedar St. offers parking.
Does 10035 Cedar St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10035 Cedar St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10035 Cedar St. have a pool?
Yes, 10035 Cedar St. has a pool.
Does 10035 Cedar St. have accessible units?
No, 10035 Cedar St. does not have accessible units.
Does 10035 Cedar St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10035 Cedar St. has units with dishwashers.
