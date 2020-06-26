Amenities

10035 Cedar St. Available 08/15/19 Beautiful Estate Styled Home with Gated Entry, Pool & More! - This lovely estate styled home sits on a massive .31 acre lot and features a long list of upgrades including a remote gated entry that leads to the rear of the property, the parking area and an attached 2 car garage with remote opener. There is a large open yard area that is separate from the pool and spa area. The pool side of the property features an above ground spa, an in-ground pool with a rock waterfall, a separate pool bathroom and shower, and a pool room with a dryer hook up for pool linens. The interior of the home boasts over 2200 square feet of living space that begins with a formal entry and a step down formal living room that includes a wood burning fireplace, plush carpeting and large windows that allow for fantastic natural lighting. The formal dining room overlooks the living room and connects to the spacious kitchen that has a breakfast bar, walk in pantry and comes equipped with a stove, dishwasher, and a microwave oven. There is a separate Landry room with washer/dryer hook ups, additional cabinets, and a second walk-in pantry. There is a long hallway that connects all 4 bedrooms and the main bathroom and a large, step down den that is located at the rear of the home and features an attached bathroom and large sliding glass doors that open to the rear patio and pool.



Pool Service and Gardening Service are provided by landlord. Pets Considered.



Availability date is estimated and may change without notice. For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Jeannine at (562) 972-1980, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



