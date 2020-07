Amenities

1617 Apollo Way Available 08/11/20 1617 Apollo Way - Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath home in the Sundance community in Beaumont. Central heat and air, 2 car garage with opener and fully landscaped front and rear yards. Includes refrigerator and washer and dryer. Granite counters, dishwasher and microwave. Jacuzzi tub in master bath. One year lease required. Gardener included. Small dog only. NO CATS. Available 8/11/20.



