Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

3582 Red Bluff Ln. Available 08/01/20 Cute and Cozy Home - Come and see this beautiful and cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home today. This house is located in a great neighborhood in Banning and welcomes all. This home is being offered by Orange Tree PM, where appointments are made easy and applications done online. The front yard is manicured with plants and decor. The owner pays for the landscape in the front and back yard. Inside the home you'll be welcomed by the front dining area and kitchen with designs to give you views into each room and outside through new large windows and sliding glass door. Kitchen comes with an oven/stove, microwave and dishwasher. Throughout the home are dark wood floors that complement the brand new paint job. The master bedroom has large master bath and walk-in closet. The master bath has duel sinks, a separate soaking tub and stand up shower to pamper it's new tenants at the end of the day. The two other bedrooms are a good size with full closets and ceiling fans. The two car garage has ample storage space, washer/dryer hookups and entry into the back yard. This home is sure to go quick. Give the office a call today to set up an appointment. We follow all COVID-19 precautions and guidelines to keep our staff and clients safe. Call our office today to schedule an appointment or apply online.

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS

1. 3x Income to rent ratio

2. 650+ Credit Score

3. Clean DOJ: No major criminal history

4. No Evictions or Judgments

5. No Collections

6. Low Debt to Income Ratio

7. No Pets

8. Non-Smoker

9. Stable Job with 2+ years employment

