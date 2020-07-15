All apartments in Banning
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

3582 Red Bluff Ln.

3582 Red Bluff Lane · (909) 328-1669
Location

3582 Red Bluff Lane, Banning, CA 92220

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3582 Red Bluff Ln. · Avail. Aug 1

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1538 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3582 Red Bluff Ln. Available 08/01/20 Cute and Cozy Home - Come and see this beautiful and cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home today. This house is located in a great neighborhood in Banning and welcomes all. This home is being offered by Orange Tree PM, where appointments are made easy and applications done online. The front yard is manicured with plants and decor. The owner pays for the landscape in the front and back yard. Inside the home you'll be welcomed by the front dining area and kitchen with designs to give you views into each room and outside through new large windows and sliding glass door. Kitchen comes with an oven/stove, microwave and dishwasher. Throughout the home are dark wood floors that complement the brand new paint job. The master bedroom has large master bath and walk-in closet. The master bath has duel sinks, a separate soaking tub and stand up shower to pamper it's new tenants at the end of the day. The two other bedrooms are a good size with full closets and ceiling fans. The two car garage has ample storage space, washer/dryer hookups and entry into the back yard. This home is sure to go quick. Give the office a call today to set up an appointment. We follow all COVID-19 precautions and guidelines to keep our staff and clients safe. Call our office today to schedule an appointment or apply online.
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS
1. 3x Income to rent ratio
2. 650+ Credit Score
3. Clean DOJ: No major criminal history
4. No Evictions or Judgments
5. No Collections
6. Low Debt to Income Ratio
7. No Pets
8. Non-Smoker
9. Stable Job with 2+ years employment
Apply now at orangetreepm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5273241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3582 Red Bluff Ln. have any available units?
3582 Red Bluff Ln. has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3582 Red Bluff Ln. have?
Some of 3582 Red Bluff Ln.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3582 Red Bluff Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
3582 Red Bluff Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3582 Red Bluff Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 3582 Red Bluff Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Banning.
Does 3582 Red Bluff Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 3582 Red Bluff Ln. offers parking.
Does 3582 Red Bluff Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3582 Red Bluff Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3582 Red Bluff Ln. have a pool?
No, 3582 Red Bluff Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 3582 Red Bluff Ln. have accessible units?
No, 3582 Red Bluff Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 3582 Red Bluff Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3582 Red Bluff Ln. has units with dishwashers.
Does 3582 Red Bluff Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3582 Red Bluff Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
