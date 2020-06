Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities business center parking

Very nice office space in a convenient location near the 10 Freeway in Banning. Located on the southeast corner of Sunset and Ramsey, in the Butterfield Business Center. Includes six fully furnished workstations, a large private office in the back, and a bathroom. Includes network cabling and lots of parking in front. Easy access for customers and clients.

Utilities included except for electric.

Approximately 1,000 sq feet of space.