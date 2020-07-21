4026 Stewart Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Bright & Airy 3Be/2.5Ba Home in Beautiful Baldwin Park! - This gated spacious two story home with 3 bedrooms,2.5 bathrooms , and 2-Car garage. It located in very quiet area in Baldwin Park . All 3 bedrooms are upstairs with walk-in closet , individual washer/dryer space.The downstairs features an open floor plan with a bright and spacious kitchen. Built in BBQ for summer gatherings in private backyard. VERY Well maintain by the owner . Conveniently located to restaurants and shopping! Come and Must see !



To apply and schedule showing, follow link and find this address. Click "Apply Now" or "Schedule Showing."

https://www.rtpropertymanagementca.com/vacancies/

In an effort to prevent fraudulent rental application activities, please be sure to apply directly from our website (Link Above). We do not accept third party applications and credit scores. Our application fee is $40 and is required of each adult. Joint tax filers may use one application.



No Pets Allowed



