4026 Stewart Ave
4026 Stewart Avenue
4026 Stewart Avenue, Baldwin Park, CA 91706
in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Bright & Airy 3Be/2.5Ba Home in Beautiful Baldwin Park! - This gated spacious two story home with 3 bedrooms,2.5 bathrooms , and 2-Car garage. It located in very quiet area in Baldwin Park . All 3 bedrooms are upstairs with walk-in closet , individual washer/dryer space.The downstairs features an open floor plan with a bright and spacious kitchen. Built in BBQ for summer gatherings in private backyard. VERY Well maintain by the owner . Conveniently located to restaurants and shopping! Come and Must see !

To apply and schedule showing, follow link and find this address. Click "Apply Now" or "Schedule Showing."
https://www.rtpropertymanagementca.com/vacancies/
In an effort to prevent fraudulent rental application activities, please be sure to apply directly from our website (Link Above). We do not accept third party applications and credit scores. Our application fee is $40 and is required of each adult. Joint tax filers may use one application.

No Pets Allowed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

4026 Stewart Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baldwin Park, CA.
Some of 4026 Stewart Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
4026 Stewart Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
No, 4026 Stewart Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baldwin Park.
Yes, 4026 Stewart Ave offers parking.
Yes, 4026 Stewart Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
No, 4026 Stewart Ave does not have a pool.
No, 4026 Stewart Ave does not have accessible units.
No, 4026 Stewart Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
No, 4026 Stewart Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
