Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

Puente Villa Apartments

1511 Puente Ave · (626) 784-4868
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1511 Puente Ave, Baldwin Park, CA 91706
Baldwin Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 94 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 616 sqft

Unit 63 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 616 sqft

Unit 17 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Puente Villa Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
accessible
smoke-free community
Puente Villa Apartments offers you more than just an apartment home; we offer you a sense of community, and a great place which you will be proud to call home. Our newly remodeled property is a class above the rest. Our manicured landscape leads you to our front entrance where you will be lead to three large courtyards within the property. The Puente Villa Apartments are located within a short distance to shopping, dining, and bus stops. Area highlights include Santa Fe Recreational Area, which offers year-round fishing, non-motorized watercraft usage, biking, equestrian trails, and a swimming area. The nearby Baldwin Park Towne Center offers several major departments stores, with easy access to the 10 Freeway to get to everything. Did you know…Baldwin Park was the location of the first In-and-Out Burger stand in California!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30
Deposit: $800 AOC
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, fish
deposit: $300-$500
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: 1 assigned garage per apartment. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Small storage space in garage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Puente Villa Apartments have any available units?
Puente Villa Apartments has 5 units available starting at $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Puente Villa Apartments have?
Some of Puente Villa Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Puente Villa Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Puente Villa Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Puente Villa Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Puente Villa Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Puente Villa Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Puente Villa Apartments offers parking.
Does Puente Villa Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Puente Villa Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Puente Villa Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Puente Villa Apartments has a pool.
Does Puente Villa Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Puente Villa Apartments has accessible units.
Does Puente Villa Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Puente Villa Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Puente Villa Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Puente Villa Apartments has units with air conditioning.
