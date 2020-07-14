Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal oven refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed accessible smoke-free community

Puente Villa Apartments offers you more than just an apartment home; we offer you a sense of community, and a great place which you will be proud to call home. Our newly remodeled property is a class above the rest. Our manicured landscape leads you to our front entrance where you will be lead to three large courtyards within the property. The Puente Villa Apartments are located within a short distance to shopping, dining, and bus stops. Area highlights include Santa Fe Recreational Area, which offers year-round fishing, non-motorized watercraft usage, biking, equestrian trails, and a swimming area. The nearby Baldwin Park Towne Center offers several major departments stores, with easy access to the 10 Freeway to get to everything. Did you know…Baldwin Park was the location of the first In-and-Out Burger stand in California!