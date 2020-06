Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome home! Be the first to live in this newly remodeled 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Baldwin Park! Situated on a quiet street, this home is move-in ready. The home boasts new wood floors, a fully renovated kitchen with new appliances, recessed lighting and an open floor plan. All bathrooms have been fully renovated. This home is a must see!