12912 Dalewood St N/A

Large 2 Bed 1 Bath Apt For Rent - Property Id: 172728



This beautiful & very large 2 bed 1 full bath apt is renting for $1750 a month with $1200 deposit upon approved credit check. It's a month to month lease with wall to wall closet space all wood & ceramic flooring new range hood etc. we pay the water & trash bills carport and even a on site laundry. Great access to public transportation the 605 & 10 fwys great schools shopping and lots of other really nice finds nearby. This upstairs unit is now finished and ready to go so don't wait to apply?



But in order to qualify you must earn at lease two and a half times the rent with no rental collections or eviction in your credit history. Remember, bad credit is still ok



Once interested please, call only Mr. Lowe between 10am thru 7pm mon thru Saturday to schedule an appointment so that you may retrieve an application. Thank u for your inquiry!

No Pets Allowed



