Last updated December 1 2019 at 12:13 PM

12912 Dalewood St N/A

12912 Dalewood Street · No Longer Available
Location

12912 Dalewood Street, Baldwin Park, CA 91706
Baldwin Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Large 2 Bed 1 Bath Apt For Rent - Property Id: 172728

This beautiful & very large 2 bed 1 full bath apt is renting for $1750 a month with $1200 deposit upon approved credit check. It's a month to month lease with wall to wall closet space all wood & ceramic flooring new range hood etc. we pay the water & trash bills carport and even a on site laundry. Great access to public transportation the 605 & 10 fwys great schools shopping and lots of other really nice finds nearby. This upstairs unit is now finished and ready to go so don't wait to apply?

But in order to qualify you must earn at lease two and a half times the rent with no rental collections or eviction in your credit history. Remember, bad credit is still ok

Once interested please, call only Mr. Lowe between 10am thru 7pm mon thru Saturday to schedule an appointment so that you may retrieve an application. Thank u for your inquiry!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/172728p
Property Id 172728

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5346668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12912 Dalewood St N/A have any available units?
12912 Dalewood St N/A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baldwin Park, CA.
What amenities does 12912 Dalewood St N/A have?
Some of 12912 Dalewood St N/A's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12912 Dalewood St N/A currently offering any rent specials?
12912 Dalewood St N/A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12912 Dalewood St N/A pet-friendly?
No, 12912 Dalewood St N/A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baldwin Park.
Does 12912 Dalewood St N/A offer parking?
Yes, 12912 Dalewood St N/A offers parking.
Does 12912 Dalewood St N/A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12912 Dalewood St N/A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12912 Dalewood St N/A have a pool?
No, 12912 Dalewood St N/A does not have a pool.
Does 12912 Dalewood St N/A have accessible units?
No, 12912 Dalewood St N/A does not have accessible units.
Does 12912 Dalewood St N/A have units with dishwashers?
No, 12912 Dalewood St N/A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12912 Dalewood St N/A have units with air conditioning?
No, 12912 Dalewood St N/A does not have units with air conditioning.

