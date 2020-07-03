12842 Waco Street

Amenities

Pristine and newly remodeled this lovely 3 bedroom /2 bath home is available for immediate occupancy. This single story open floor plan home has a new kitchen with new gas range and oven, new microwave, stainless sink, gorgeous white quartz counters and new white cabinets. Completely repainted this home also features beautifully upgraded grey wood grain porcelain tile. The living areas all have ceiling fans with lights. The bathrooms have new vanities, faucets, lights and mirrors. Dual pane windows, blown in attic insulation, a newer water heater, automatic garage door opener and ADT Security ready are all additional upgrades. Enjoy leisurely evenings under the covered patio. The backyard features a grassy area, citrus trees, flower beds, an area for a garden along with a shed for additional storage. The 2 car garage and drive way allow for additional parking. The washer/dryer hook-ups and water heater are located in the garage. Conveniently located close to schools, shopping, 210, 605 and 10 freeways this home is is a definite must see!!