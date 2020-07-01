All apartments in Baldwin Park
Home
/
Baldwin Park, CA
/
12836 Dalewood St
Last updated November 25 2019 at 2:57 PM

12836 Dalewood St

12836 Dalewood Street · No Longer Available
Location

12836 Dalewood Street, Baldwin Park, CA 91706
Baldwin Park

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy Studio Townhouse For Rent - Property Id: 173642

This small but newly remodeled single cottage is renting for $1200 a month with $1000 deposit upon approved credit check. It's a month to month lease with wall to wall ceramic flooring new ceiling fan and range hood. We pay all your utilities. Lights gas water & trash and off street parking .

This ground level unit is currently under renovations but we are still accepting applications now. But in order to qualify you must earn at lease two and a half times the rent with no rental collections or eviction in your credit history. Remember, bad credit is still acceptable.

Once interested please call only Mr. Lowe between 10am thru 7pm Monday thru Saturday to schedule an appointment so that you may retrieve an application. Thank you all sincerely for your inquiry. Looking forward to seeing you!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/173642p
Property Id 173642

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5330654)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12836 Dalewood St have any available units?
12836 Dalewood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baldwin Park, CA.
What amenities does 12836 Dalewood St have?
Some of 12836 Dalewood St's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12836 Dalewood St currently offering any rent specials?
12836 Dalewood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12836 Dalewood St pet-friendly?
No, 12836 Dalewood St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baldwin Park.
Does 12836 Dalewood St offer parking?
Yes, 12836 Dalewood St offers parking.
Does 12836 Dalewood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12836 Dalewood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12836 Dalewood St have a pool?
No, 12836 Dalewood St does not have a pool.
Does 12836 Dalewood St have accessible units?
No, 12836 Dalewood St does not have accessible units.
Does 12836 Dalewood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12836 Dalewood St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12836 Dalewood St have units with air conditioning?
No, 12836 Dalewood St does not have units with air conditioning.

