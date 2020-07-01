12836 Dalewood St

Amenities

Cozy Studio Townhouse For Rent - Property Id: 173642



This small but newly remodeled single cottage is renting for $1200 a month with $1000 deposit upon approved credit check. It's a month to month lease with wall to wall ceramic flooring new ceiling fan and range hood. We pay all your utilities. Lights gas water & trash and off street parking .



This ground level unit is currently under renovations but we are still accepting applications now. But in order to qualify you must earn at lease two and a half times the rent with no rental collections or eviction in your credit history. Remember, bad credit is still acceptable.



Once interested please call only Mr. Lowe between 10am thru 7pm Monday thru Saturday to schedule an appointment so that you may retrieve an application. Thank you all sincerely for your inquiry. Looking forward to seeing you!

